Dallas teen credits CPR class at school for saving her sister's life

A 15-year-old freshman is getting credit for her quick thinking after she saved her older sister's life. Neveah Money is part of a charter school that's in partnership with Baylor Scott & White Health. One of the first classes she took in school was critical during a medical emergency at home.

The lessons learned at Uplift Heights Healthcare Institute in West Dallas are preparing students for more than just a career in the medical field; they're teaching them life-saving techniques.

"I never thought I had to use it on my sister, I never thought I would have to use it on anybody, never thought I would be in that predicament," said Money.

She can speak from firsthand experience about how learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation, CPR, in class changed the course of her family's lives.

"Everything would have been very wrong if I didn’t know how to do CPR to save my sister," said Money.

In April, her 16-year-old sister, Makia, had a seizure at home in the morning and went into cardiac arrest.

Money recalls hearing a thump and finding her sister on the ground in the living room, while her mother, brother and other family members went into a panic.

"I was the calmest person, but after the ambulance took her, I got my time to process everything," explained Money.

Immediately, Money went to work. She said she checked her sister's pulse, measured where to place her hands and began chest compressions and counting while on the phone with 911.

Her sister was still in a fragile state, but Money maintained her heartbeat until paramedics arrived.

"I feel very, very proud of myself to be able to do something like that.”

"When she came home, the first question was, 'How did you do it?'" recalled Money, who told her sister, "I just did it."

She said since the situation, the two sisters have become closer.

"The bond is very tight and we’ve been hanging out more, talking more, checking in on her more," said Money, who admits she continues to check in on her sister while she's sleeping, just in case.

The freshman said her family had no idea she could perform CPR.

"They were thanking me, they were just very proud of me," said Money. "They were very in shock, most of them didn’t know I know CPR, but Baylor Scott & White helped me to be capable to know.”

"What an amazing story, one of the first activities that they did as rising 9th-graders last summer was to participate in a CPR course," explained Phil Kendzior, vice president of workforce development for Baylor Scott & White Health.

"Never would have imagined a wonderful resolve, it is very clear that the students are very engaged with the content they’re learning and it's wonderful that they're able to apply it. I think it speaks to the importance of doing this type of first responder, first aid, stop the bleed, CPR training very early in their scholiast experience," said Kendzior.

Uplift Heights Healthcare Institute was founded in 2023 and, with Baylor Scott & White Health, was selected as one of ten education/healthcare partners in the country to receive $14.9 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Health care workers, including doctors, nurses, and those behind the scenes, visit the campus and teach students throughout the year.

Kendzior said there is a shortage of workers in the healthcare industry, which is projected to get worse. This partnership is designed to serve as a pipeline to jobs in the medical field.

"High school programs like this at Uplift is really helping us in the front of that funnel to help students get excited about health care," said Kendzior.

Money said she wants to be part of the health care field, but hasn't narrowed down to what career path exactly.