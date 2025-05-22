Dallas city leaders launched "Safer in the City," an initiative to address concerns over crime and homelessness downtown. The program is a public-private partnership with actionable plans to increase the visibility of additional police officers, homeless solutions teams, and city partners.

The goal of reducing crime and helping people who sleep on the streets in downtown Dallas sounds big, but the work starts with small, meaningful interactions. NBC 5 spent time with the Office of Homeless Solutions Crisis Intervention Team to get a glimpse at their daily work.

Housing Forward and the All Neighbors Coalition spearhead the Street-to-Home initiative. They’re working alongside Downtown Dallas, Inc., to transform the city’s response to homelessness.

This involves daily face-to-face interactions with people living on the streets and an intricate web of partnerships with nonprofit organizations throughout the city and county.

Hannah Sims is Housing Forward's crisis systems senior manager. She said this is a snapshot of how far partnerships have come over the years.

“Working with different partners is very different than what it feels like now. There was tension. We were not aligned. There were not set aside resources. It does not feel that way now,” she said. “The collaboration, the communication between all of us, I would say that is the primary reason for our success."

Downtown Dallas has been the focus of significant attention over the past year. Since July, the Street-to-Home initiative has moved some 257 people into permanent housing with behavioral health services. An additional 27 people with mental health and substance abuse issues were connected to treatment facilities for complex care.

Housing Forward CEO Sarah Kahn said a holistic approach is key.

“We’ve learned a lot about how this really creates a proof point for what we could replicate all across Dallas and Collin County,” Kahn said.

Part of the plan involves working in tandem with other agencies, such as the Dallas Police Department, which reported a 29% decrease in crime in the area year to date.

“We have the numbers to say actual crime numbers are down, but we want to make sure people feel safe downtown,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Barry Dyson is a manager of field operations with the City of Dallas Street Response. He said that often, interaction with people on the streets starts with one simple question.

“And once we go into an area, we ask the question ‘Why, why here?’ Once we come to that answer, our next steps are to see what strategies and game plan we can put together to address the needs of the individuals experiencing homelessness, while addressing critical issues in the area,” said Dyson.

Anthony Virgil is a field supervisor of operations with the Crisis Intervention Team. He said Downtown Dallas presents specific hurdles and requires an all-hands-on-deck approach.

“My team will go out with a group of city employees, such as a social worker, outreach worker, Dallas animal service, and marshal,” he said. “It’s a lot of entryway into downtown, so it makes our job unique.”

The goal is to reach what’s called an “effective end” to homelessness. The city will enter Phase 2 of the Street-to-Hone initiative, which will consider the millions of visitors expected during the FIFA World Cup and work on the new convention center.