Child killed after being accidentally run over by family member, police say

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5

A young child died Thursday after being run over by a family member, Kaufman police say.

According to the Kaufman Police Department, they were called to an accident involving a young child hit by a vehicle on the 400 block of East Hickory Street.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the child was accidentally run over by a family member.

By the time Kaufman police and firefighters arrived, the family had already taken the child to the hospital.

"Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the child succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff in the hospital’s emergency room," police said.

No further details have been confirmed, including the child's name, age and gender.

"This is an incredibly traumatic and heartbreaking incident for everyone involved. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this young child, and we ask the community to keep them in their thoughts during this difficult time," Kaufman police said.

Kaufman police said the investigation is ongoing.

