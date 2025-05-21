Prosper Police arrest two teens connected to medical emergencies at overnight graduation party

Wednesday afternoon, Prosper Police announced they arrested two teens in connection to an overnight graduation party where a medical emergency left several high school students sick and sent 8 to the hospital.

According to police, they arrested Kyle Muchineuta, 17, from Prosper and Cesar Omana, 18, from Frisco, for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. It's a second-degree felony.

Police said the two were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Collin County Jail.

Prosper Police said they are still investigating. Authorities haven't said what caused the 'medical emergency' but some parents believe it might have been THC gummies.

'Graduation Celebration' is known as a longstanding tradition for seniors from all three high schools in Prosper Independent School District. According to their website, the event is funded and organized by parents. It's held at an off-campus location.

The overnight lock-in was described as a drug and alcohol-free celebration for all seniors. It happened on Friday at 3R's Ranch located at 1695 North Coit Road. Students checked in at Prosper High School and were taken to the ranch.

In a statement, the Town of Prosper said around 2:15 a.m., on Saturday, May 17, Prosper ISD Police asked for assistance at the 1600 block of Coit Rd., at a private overnight graduation party.

"Paramedics from Prosper, Celina, and Frisco treated multiple individuals experiencing medical distress and transported 8 patients to local hospitals. The Prosper Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation into the matter. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, we can offer no further information at this time," the statement continued.

Prosper ISD said it did not host the event, nor did it take place on district property. On behalf of the Graduation Celebration, the district said it sent out a message:

"We wanted to relay information about the incident at Graduation Celebration. While we cannot provide specific details, several young adults experienced medical emergencies and required transport from the event. The Town of Prosper responded quickly, and Graduation Celebration ended early. All affected young adults are receiving appropriate medical care."

"They're saying it's a medical emergency, what is it? This is what happened, we don't know what our kids took and nobody is giving us answers," questioned Thomas. "We're hearing from other people that you know, they took like an edible gummy. I'm guessing that's what it was, and we're just trying to figure out what was it."

The family of an 18-year-old student who attended the party spoke with NBC 5 earlier in the week about what happened to their daughter.