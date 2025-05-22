In recent weeks, people around White Rock Lake have spotted coyotes. Dallas Animal Services met with neighbors to educate them on how to coexist peacefully with the animals.

Larry Novy has lived in the area for nearly 50 years. He feels that over the past ten years, the presence of coyotes has been trending upwards.

“It’s maybe every week, ten days I’ll see one,” he said. “I’ve seen as many as five at one time.”

Jacqueline Southerland is an animal services officer and wildlife investigator with the city. She said trends in sightings over the years coincide with COVID-19 shutdowns, when people were sheltering in place…

“A lot of that was attributed to the resources that coyotes were finding in other areas were more readily available in neighborhoods because people were home all the time,” said Southerland.

Coyotes are generally reclusive animals who prefer to avoid human contact. But they’re also adaptable and can thrive in urban environments. That’s why experts say reshaping their behavior can be effective.

It’s called Hazing – using your voice, noisemakers, or non-lethal projectiles to move the animal out of a location. The meeting at White Rock Lake was hosted to teach people how to do just that.

Here are some tips from wildlife experts:

Use your body. Make yourself loud and large. Stand tall, wave, yell.

Use noisemakers. Try whistles, bells, air horns, or soda cans.

Use projectiles. Toss sticks, small rocks, or rubber balls.

Others: water spray bottles, vinegar water, water hose.

When walking your dog, carry a whistle or pepper spray.

“Start a conversation [with the coyote]. ‘Hey, I see you. What are you doing over there?’ That puts the attention on them. It makes them uncomfortable. Usually, they will retreat right away,” said Southerland.

Early this month, a coyote was shot by a Dallas Deputy marshal after a citizen reported an aggressive coyote while walking their dog.

With urban development on the rise, Southerland said education is key to maintaining harmonious coexistence.

“Now, because they were forced out of those spaces, we’re going to see them more often in our residential spaces while they continue to live their lives,” she said.