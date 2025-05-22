The road to the Stanley Cup runs through Dallas, and the quest continued Wednesday night.



The Stars were on home ice for game one of the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers.

It’s a heated rivalry that’s intensified over the years. This marks the eighth time the Stars and Oilers have faced each other in the playoffs.



Wednesday, Stars fans were ready for redemption against the team that spoiled their Stanley Cup chase last year.



“It’s good to see a consistent Western Conference Finals appearance. Now we just need to get over the hump,” said Matthew Day, a Stars season ticket holder for nearly 30 years.

Outside the American Airlines Center, energized fans wore unique outfits to show their Stars pride.

Grace Fuller was putting the finishing touches on a Stars sign. Her dad, Matthew Fuller, says she makes signs for every game.

“It’s the memory that I will cherish forever,” he said.

“This is my first season being a die-hard Stars fan, so I would love to win the cup my first season,” said Grace Fuller.



The Stars play the Oilers again at home Friday.