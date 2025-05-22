Fort Worth

1 in custody after adult stabbed outside Fort Worth elementary school

An adult was hospitalized after a stabbing outside a Fort Worth elementary school on Thursday morning, police say.

Fort Worth police said they were called to a stabbing at South Hills Elementary School on 3009 Bilglade Road at about 11:30 a.m.

In a statement to NBC 5, police confirmed a stabbing took place during an incident involving adults. A person was hospitalized in an unknown condition and another person is in custody.

Fort Worth police blocked off an area outside the school in a parking lot along Cockrell Avenue. What appeared to be a blood-stained shirt was seen on the ground.

No further details have been confirmed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

