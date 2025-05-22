Suspect killed, woman hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Plano

A disturbance call in a Plano neighborhood ended in gunfire Wednesday night, leaving one man dead and a woman hospitalized.

According to Plano Police, officers were dispatched to a home on Ridgewood Circle around 9:15 p.m. after a disturbance call for a woman who had been shot. When officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed man outside the residence who immediately opened fire on them.

Police say one of the officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who had been shot was transported by Plano Fire-Rescue to a local hospital. Officials say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Plano Police Detective Alexandra Cole confirmed that the relationship between the suspect and the female victim remains under investigation. She also noted there was no known history of previous incidents at the residence.

Multiple officers responded to the scene due to the nature of the call, which initially indicated someone had already been injured.

The department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is leading the investigation. Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved.

