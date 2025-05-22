John McKeel spent part of his Thursday reviewing plans for a new restaurant concept he is counting on Dallas being ready for.

Nestled in Dallas' trendy Design District, home to a number of art galleries and businesses specializing in interior decors, McKeel believes a warehouse space will serve as an ideal location for what he calls an immersive dining experience.

"There will be one little sign here with the PN for Punk Noir," McKeel said Thursday.

McKeel says he and two of his sons, Cole and Clay, will spend the next several months going from artist renderings to reality in design.

Punk Noir, McKeel says, will work to combine art, music, maybe some graffiti, mixed with a fine dining experience.

"The idea is to combine some crazy restaurants with some really fine dining restaurants," McKeel said.

Until recently, McKeel says, perhaps the biggest challenge he faced existed outside the building to the number of parking spaces around the warehouse.

He says a recent city council vote approving changes to Dallas' parking ordinance, which, among other changes, reduced minimums for bars and restaurants larger than 2,500 square feet, helps provide more clarity for businesses.

The 14-1 vote concluded a process to update Dallas parking code that started in 2019.

Even though his business exists in one of the several Planned Development (PD) districts that were unaffected by the new rules, McKeel says he feels the process to ask for an exception next month for the amount of parking spaces he needs, should keep the project on course.

“It’s opening the door for a lot of entrepreneurs and restaurants to be able to go and finally be able to get into places like this and make it work," McKeel said.

McKeel says the restaurant should build on the recent momentum of the Michelin Guide visiting North Texas, with aspirations to create the city's first-ever 2-star Michelin restaurant.

The concept, with many experiential details, McKeel wants to remain a surprise for guests, should open by the fall.