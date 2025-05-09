1 killed in West Oak Cliff shooting, police say

One person is dead after a shooting in West Oak Cliff on Friday morning, police say.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Spruce Valley Lane shortly after 2 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that a man had been shot at the location.

The man was later pronounced dead due to injuries sustained during the shooting.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

