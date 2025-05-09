Dallas

1 killed in West Oak Cliff shooting, police say

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

One person is dead after a shooting in West Oak Cliff on Friday morning, police say.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Spruce Valley Lane shortly after 2 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found that a man had been shot at the location.

The man was later pronounced dead due to injuries sustained during the shooting.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

