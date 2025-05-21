On Wednesday morning, several small business owners were woken up with bad news.

“I wake up to a text message from my landlord. Unfortunately, our front door was bashed, and glass was everywhere,” Keely Vendig said. Vendig is the owner of Navy Blooms on the 6000 block of Luther Lane.

“I later found out that many of the companies on our street were also ransacked,” Vendig said.

Additional businesses burglarized include Taqueria El Arquito, Lover’s Egg Roll, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, and Wang’s Chinese Café.

"The preliminary investigation determined an unknown suspect entered the location and took property," a spokesperson for Dallas PD said in an email to NBC 5.

Navy Blooms and Wang’s Chinese Café confirmed no money was stolen. Owners of the remaining businesses affected could not be reached for comment.

“We’re cashless, thank goodness,” Vendig said.

Still, she said the incident has left her shocked.

“It's just crazy how brazen it is, and also, I feel like they took a lot of time in some of the shops. They weren't fearful of anyone coming to get them,” Vendig said.

A surveillance video clip provided by a business owner captured the moment the person walked up to Taqueria El Arquito’s main entrance.

The person is wearing white sneakers, jeans, a grey sweatshirt with a brown or yellow hoodie, black gloves, and a black mask. The person was carrying a tool in their right hand. Moments later, the person wedges the tool in the door frame and breaks the glass.

“(In the video) they're actually trying to pry open the cash wraps and just spending time in the shop,” Vendig said. “That really surprised me, figuring you're on a busy street.”

As of early Wednesday afternoon, all glass doors had been replaced.

“We have improved the glass on our door. So, it's much tougher or anti-theft,” Vendig said.

In addition to thicker glass, business owners plan to add security cameras.

Vendig shared pictures of the aftermath on her social media.

“So, these people were just on some type of rampage, and they freaking suck,” she said on a video posted on her business Instagram account.

She said she is thankful for the support from customers and the online community.

“I’ve gotten some wonderful feedback,” Vendig said. “I hope people continue, regardless of break-ins, to shop local in our area,” Vendig said.