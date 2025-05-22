Dallas

1 child dead, 3 injured after being hit by pickup truck, Dallas police say

The crash happened outside Felix Botello Elementary School at around 3:26 p.m., according to police.

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people were hit, including three children, by a pickup truck in Dallas Thursday afternoon, according to Dallas Police. Police say Dallas Fire-Rescue took all four to the hospital, but one of the children died from their injuries.

Dallas police say an adult and three children were hit by the vehicle, but could not confirm whether the children were all students from nearby Felix Botello Elementary School.

The incident happened at the corner of Henderson and Marsalis Avenues around 3:26 p.m., according to Dallas Police.

Both Dallas police and Dallas ISD Police were on the scene.

Three children were hit by a vehicle in Dallas Thursday afternoon, according to Dallas ISD.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed a 12-year-old boy and two 8-year-old girls were hit, all three were taken to Children's Medical Center.

Dallas police said, early in the investigation, it does not appear speed was a factor and that the driver stayed at the scene.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
