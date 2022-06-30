paper tag nation

Texas DMV to Require Fingerprinting for Car Dealers After Abuse of Paper Tag System

By Scott Friedman, Eva Parks and Jose Sanchez

dmv board
Scott Gordon, NBC 5 News

The Texas DMV Board adopted a plan for stiffer background checks on people applying for Texas car dealer licenses Thursday, including fingerprinting applicants.

This major change stems from a seven-month-long NBC 5 investigation which revealed how a lack of thorough vetting by the Texas DMV allowed criminals to become licensed car dealers and then sell temporary license plates for millions in black market profits.

NBC 5 Investigates’ reporting revealed the DMV did not fingerprint people applying for car dealer licenses – or meet with them in person before giving them a license.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This allowed crooks, some using stolen identities, to obtain dealer’s licenses and gain access to the DMV’s temporary tag system. Once inside they could print temporary tags and sell them illegally.

Our investigation showed show some dealers that sold illicit tags were willing to enter fake names and addresses into the state’s registration system, creating tags for what police call “ghost cars” that are harder to track.

By one law enforcement estimate, more than 1.2 million illicit tags were sold in 2021 alone.

NBC 5 Investigates

Uncover. Reveal. Expose.

paper tag nation Jun 1

Police Make Bogus Tag Bust Tied to Social Media Ads

Immigration Jun 16

Abbott's Border Buses Cost $1,400+ Per Rider, Taxpayers Could be Stuck With Bills

NBC 5's Scott Gordon contributed to this report.

PREVIOUS REPORTS

This article tagged under:

paper tag nationtexas dmvpaper tags
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us