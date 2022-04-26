‘Somebody's Got to Answer,' Legislators Press Texas DMV Over Paper Tag Debacle

State lawmakers pressed the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Tuesday for answers about how the agency allowed the illegal sale of temporary license plates to get so out of control.

In a House Transportation Committee hearing Chairman Terry Canales pointed out the legislature gave the DMV authority in 2021 to begin cutting off small car dealers who were using their dealer licenses to print and sell tags illegally.

But Canales questioned why it took the DMV more than seven months to implement administrative rules to crack down on the fraudsters.

“I am not here to shoot the messenger but at some point, somebody's got to answer to this committee and the legislature as to why it would take so long and why the media has to be the one that uncovers it so that the agency we gave a directive to can actually do something," Canales said.

Daniel Avitia, the DMV's new acting executive director, apologized for the delays. He took over after the previous director, Whitney Brewster, resigned over the tag debacle.

Jose Sanchez, NBC 5 Investigates

"As painful as it may have been to see our agency in the media and receiving those black eyes, I will say that being in the media was part of the solution," Avitia said.

For nearly six months, NBC 5 Investigates has exposed the scope of the problem and how security loopholes at the Texas DMV allowed criminals to obtain car dealer licenses and print tags.

One state law enforcement official testified Tuesday about how the fraudulent tags have become a tool for street gangs and Mexican drug cartels to evade police.

Committee members pledged to look into reinstating funding for special law enforcement units that used to track registration fraud -- before the governor vetoed that funding in 2017.

The DMV said it's looking at replacing the current paper tags with a new system.

