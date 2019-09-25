The second day of testimony in the murder trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who is charged in the shooting death of her neighbor Botham Jean, began Tuesday. Jurors heard Guyger's 911 call following the shooting and watched the body camera video from a responding Dallas police officer. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Court is expected to be in session at 9 a.m.



Day three of testimony in the murder trial of Amber Guyger comes on the heels an emotion-filled day 2 of testimony.

Wednesday will begin with the continued testimony and questioning of Texas Ranger investigator David Armstrong. Armstrong will continue answering questions about video taken inside Botham Jean’s apartment two days after the incident.

A live stream of the trial will be available in the player at the top of the page.



On Tuesday, people who live in the apartment building testified to hearing gunshots, but never heard Guyger give any verbal commands to Botham Jean before shooting.

Jean's neighbor across the hall, Joshua Brown, said he heard "two people meet by surprise," but could not fully make out what was said before hearing two gunshots.

Jean's Neighbor Gets Emotional During Testimony

Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown takes the stand in the murder trial of Amber Guyger. Brown became emotional while on the stand and said he often heard Jean signing gospel or Drake songs while walking to or from his apartment. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Former South Side Flats Residents Recalls Hearing Gunshots

Former South Side Flats resident Bharath Amarnath Madamanchi, a software engineer, said he remembered hearing gunshots while he was on a Skype call with his father the night Amber Guyger shot Botham Jean. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Brown met Jean in person for the first time earlier in the day, before Jean would be killed. Brown said he remembered hearing Jean singing gospel music every morning. Upon recalling those memories, Brown became overwhelmed with emotion which caused the court to recess while he composed himself.

Day two was punctuated by body camera video from the first responding officer and audio from the 911 call from Guyger after she shot Jean.

Members of the Jean family left the courtroom during the presentation of the graphic video and emotional audio from the call.

South Side Key Fobs Designed To Go 'Green' or 'Red'

Sr. Cpl. Dale Richardson explains how the key fobs at South Side Flats are designed to work. The fobs, when put in a lock, turn a light red or green -- green when it unlocks the door and red when it doesn't. There has been some question as to how Amber Guyger entered Botham Jean's apartment -- and whether or not the door malfunctioned, was unlocked or was open. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Jury Hears Amber Guyger's 911 Call From Night of Shooting

Audio from the 911 phone call placed by former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after she shot Botham Jean was played for jurors at her murder trial on Tuesday. Warning: viewer discretion is advised. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019)

Guyger told police after returning home from her shift on Sept. 6, 2018 that she entered Jean's apartment by mistake, believing it for her own, and opened fire when she thought he was an intruder. Guyger said she realized her error only when she called 911, after the shooting.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia who moved to Dallas for an internship with PricewaterhouseCoopers after attending college in Arkansas. That internship soon turned into a career and Jean was making Dallas his home away from home.

On Dec. 1, 2018, after the Texas Rangers charged Guyger with manslaughter, a Dallas County grand jury instead chose to indict Guyger on a more serious charge of murder. The grand jury took no action on the Rangers' manslaughter charge. If convicted of murder, Guyger faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.