Dallas County prosecutors rested their case against Amber Guyger on Thursday, satisfied they'd proved she murdered 26-year-old Botham Jean on the trial's fourth day. Before calling a witness in her defense, Guyger's team filed a motion requesting a direct verdict of not guilty, claiming the state failed to prove she knowingly and intentionally caused Jean's death -- the motion was denied by Judge Tammy Kemp and court was recessed until Friday morning. (Published Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019)

Friday marks the fifth day of testimony in the murder trial of fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. It also marks the next phase of the trial as the defense team prepares to present its stance to jurors in an effort to argue for the freedom of the former officer.

Guyger, who shot and killed Botham Jean in his own apartment, is set to take the witness stand at some point. The question left unanswered is will her defense team lead off with her, or use her as the punctuation of the end of their argument?

There is no question that Guyger entered Jean's apartment mistaking it for her own and shot and killed him; an innocent man. The question remains, did Guyger perceive Jean as a threat when was thought she was in her apartment?

"Now, obviously if she gets up on the witness stand and testifies, then their perception of her is critical," former Dallas County prosecutor Erin Hendricks said. "Do they believe her? Do they like her? What if they don’t like her, but they believe her?"

There is no question that Guyger entered Jean's apartment mistaking it for her own and shot and killed him; an innocent man. The question remains, did Guyger perceive Jean as a threat when was thought she was in her apartment?

The prosecution has tried to paint the picture that the response of deadly force by Guyger was unreasonable and there were obvious indicators that she was at the wrong apartment on the wrong floor.

The defense will now work equally as hard to prove that Guyger was acting to protect herself.

"Their perception of her in that moment — might be even more important than what they're perception of her is in the courtroom at council table," Hendricks said.

Guyger told police after returning home from her shift on Sept. 6, 2018 that she entered Jean's apartment by mistake, believing it for her own, and opened fire when she thought he was an intruder. Guyger said she realized her error only when she called 9-1-1, after the shooting.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia who moved to Dallas for an internship with PricewaterhouseCoopers after attending college in Arkansas. That internship soon turned into a career and Jean was making Dallas his home away from home.

On Dec. 1, 2018, after the Texas Rangers charged Guyger with manslaughter, a Dallas County grand jury instead chose to indict Guyger on a more serious charge of murder. The grand jury took no action on the Rangers' manslaughter charge. If convicted of murder, Guyger faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.