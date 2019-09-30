After one day off over the weekend, jurors in the Amber Guyger murder trial are due back in court Monday morning for a seventh day of testimony. (Published Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019)

The trial will resume Monday at 9:30 a.m. NBC 5's Jack Highberger and Larry Collins will cover the trial every day from the courthouse and will provide context to the proceedings in the live blog below. A livestream from the courtroom will play at the top of this page.



The Dallas County jury in the Amber Guyger murder trial will return to the courtroom Monday for day seven of the trial.

Jurors are tasked with deciding if the fired Dallas police officer was reasonable when she shot and killed her neighbor, Botham Jean, in his own apartment. Guyger entered the wrong apartment and mistook Jean for an intruder.

Judge Tammy Kemp held a rare Saturday court session in an effort to keep the trial moving as jurors are being sequestered. Jurors only heard about five minutes of testimony before being dismissed for the weekend.

Legal experts expect the jury to start deliberations early this week and don’t expect them to reach a verdict quickly.

"Obviously this is horrible for everybody and so the jury is just going to have to decide whether this was a reasonable decision by this young lady or not. I would not want to be in their shoes. I can guarantee you that," former Dallas County prosecutor Mike Snipes said.

