ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Wednesday

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Wednesday, May 8, due to unseasonably high temperatures, high expected maintenance outages during the spring shoulder months, and the potential for lower reserves, according to the agency.

ERCOT is the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that manages the state's power grid.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, according to the agency.

In 2023, May peak demand was 68,159 MW, with the current all-time peak demand record of 85,508 MW set on Aug. 10, 2023, according to ERCOT.

No action is needed from Texas residents. To see real-time grid conditions from ERCOT, click here.