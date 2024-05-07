CEO of nonprofit over Fair Park under review after questioning contractor finances

An internal investigation is underway within the nonprofit overseeing Fair Park in South Dallas. The CEO is on paid leave for 45 days after he made a public accusation against its main contractor and was briefly let go, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Brian Luallen has been the face of change for the iconic Dallas site. NBC 5 spoke with him two years ago about the effort to raise money to turn parking lots that plowed over homes decades ago into a new greenspace and community park on the Southeast side of the property.

"We see it in many ways as being a red carpet. In this case, a green carpet that welcomes people back into the park," he told NBC 5 then.

Luallen's job is now at risk. Luallen has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Earlier this spring he publicly questioned the park's contractor, Oak View Group, over using donations meant for new projects on day-to-day operations. Oak View Group is a major sports and entertainment company that highlights Fair Park on its website.

A request for comment to the company has not yet been returned. In a letter from the group's lawyer reported by the Dallas Morning News, attorney Brian Rothenberg wrote, "We are confident - and have documentation to support - that all uses of donated funds were with the full knowledge and approval of Mr. Luallen, acting on behalf of Fair Park First."

An outside audit hired by the nonprofit is underway after Luallen flagged his concerns. The city also has an ongoing audit.

The president of the board, Darren James, wrote NBC 5 that Luallen remains the CEO during the 45-day period.

"Our highest priority is to ensure Fair Park continues to operate as normal and planned construction, such as the community park and the exciting improvements at the Cotton Bowl, move forward on schedule," wrote James.

The city of Dallas privatized Fair Park in 2019. Since then, Fair Park First has raised more than $44 million for projects.