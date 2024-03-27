Dallas to announce details of $140 million Cotton Bowl improvement project Thursday

The Cotton Bowl Stadium is getting a big update as the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Fair Park First begin their two-year, $140-million project to revamp the historic space on Thursday.

In the 137-year history of the fairgrounds, this project is the largest financial investment to date, according to the City of Dallas.

"It's kind of one of the signature elements, in my opinion, in the entire city," said Ryan O'Connor, assistant director with Dallas Parks and Recreation. "So, it's important that we continue to treasure it, invest in it, and make sure that it's got a great future."

The City of Dallas stated the eagerly awaited renovations will improve the visitor experience by building new multi-story entries at the two west entrance gates and installing 14 new escalators.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

There will be two outdoor terraces with views of downtown Dallas and the Upper West concourse expanded to three times its current size.

The stadium's west main concourse will double in size, and new Art Deco pieces will added to the venue.

"Fair Park is the largest collection of Art Deco structures anywhere in the world. When making changes and improvements, they're sensitive to that," O'Connor said.

A newly enlarged press area in the South endzone, more restrooms and concession stands, and new premium seating areas are among the other enhancements.

“The project preserves the legacy and heritage of the landmark stadium, while establishing its future as the incomparable outdoor venue in Texas,” The City of Dallas stated in a release.

The renovations are expected to be completed by the start of the 2025 State Fair of Texas. The only events held at the stadium between now and then will be the Texas-OU game and Grambling-Prairie View A&M game this fall.