Fair Park's New Community Park Detailed in New Plans Revealed Thursday

The effort to bring a major upgrade to the home of the State Fair of Texas and revitalize the southern Dallas community took a major step Thursday.

Designs revealed Thursday detail the plans for the 14-acre community park planned to be built over Fair Park's largest parking lot. That lot, built decades ago on a site that was once neighborhood homes seized by the city, was created as a buffer between Fair Park and the predominantly Black neighborhood around it.

Renderings made public Thursday morning detailed the Blackland Prairie design -- the result of months of community meetings and planning, according to Fair Park First, a nonprofit responsible for the stewardship and maintenance of Fair Park.

Among the features planned are gardens, picnic areas, a community stage and pavilion, play areas, dog park, market grove, water elements and various outdoor spaces.

Fair Park First

The park, located off South Fitzhugh Avenue between Exposition Avenue and Lagow Street, will be free of fencing and open to all. It's all an effort organizers say, to help heal the past and welcome the community back to the park.

“We do not see the park as having one front entrance. We see it interacting with all four sides in different ways. Then, once you enter the park, we want to provide a different experience with all the elements that are inviting you to move across the space," Darren James, Fair Park First’s chairman and president, said in a news release.

“I wanted to create a regional draw, but I wanted to make sure that the people that live right across the street felt as welcome and at home as anybody coming from across the Metroplex,” James said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News.

The plans will continue to be defined through early summer 2022, with design development, construction documentation and permitting to follow. The plan is to break ground on the project in early 2023 with the park opening in fall 2024, the release said.

Fair Park First

An $85 million capital campaign to fund the project continues, with The News reporting an announcement on the campaign's progress is expected to come in the coming weeks.

The community park is a cornerstone of the city's master plan to revitalize the 277-acre Fair Park, which was approved in October 2020.