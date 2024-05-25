PGA Tour

Grayson Murray dies at age 30 a day after withdrawing from Colonial, PGA Tour says

The PGA Tour winner died Saturday morning, one day after withdrawing from Colonial.

By Doug Ferguson

AP Photo

Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.

There were no immediate details on the circumstances of his death, only shock and grief from the PGA Tour and his management team.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

His management company, GSE Worldwide, confirmed the death and said it was heartbroken.

“We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but out heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time,” GSE said in a statement.

Monahan said he spoke with Murray's parents to offer condolences, and they asked that the tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, continue.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

formula one 3 hours ago

F1 is finally winning U.S. fans, so why won't it admit a new American team? Congress wants answers.

5 hours ago

Jackie Robinson is rebuilt in bronze in Colorado after theft of statue from Kansas park

He said grief counselors would be on site at the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour event. Monahan said he was headed to Texas.

Murray, who had dealt with alcohol and mental issues in the past, made a massive turnaround this year and won the Sony Open, hitting wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the final hole to get into a playoff and winning it with a 40-foot putt.

He had won the Barbasol Championship the year before.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PGA Tour
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us