Amber Guyger Murder Trial Live Blog: Day 1

Reporters Larry Collins and Jack Highberger will be the primary team covering the Amber Guyger murder trial for NBC 5. The pair will provide instant updates throughout the trial in the live blog below.

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Botham Jean in his South Side apartment on Sept. 6, 2018. After returning home from her shift, she told police she entered Jean's apartment by mistake, believing it for her own and taking Jean for an intruder, and opened fire. Guyger said she realized her error only when she called 911, after the shooting.

The live blog, which will be updated throughout the trial, every day, can be seen below.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia who moved to Dallas for an internship with PricewaterhouseCoopers after attending college in Arkansas. That internship soon turned into a career and Jean was making Dallas his home away from home.

On Dec. 1, 2018, after the Texas Rangers charged Guyger with manslaughter, a Dallas County grand jury instead chose to indict Guyger on a more serious charge of murder. The grand jury took no action on the Rangers' manslaughter charge. If convicted of murder, Guyger faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.