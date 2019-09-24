Amber Guyger Murder Trial, Day 2

Court is expected to be in session at 9 a.m. We will have a livestream at the top of this article.



The murder trial for Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Botham Jean in his South Side apartment last year, began Monday, Sept. 23.

NBC 5's Jack Highberger and Larry Collins will cover the trial every day from the courthouse and will provide context to the proceedings in the live blog below.

Guyger is facing a murder charge for the 2018 slaying of Botham Jean.

Guyger told police after returning home from her shift on Sept. 6, 2018 that she entered Jean's apartment by mistake, believing it for her own, and opened fire when she thought he was an intruder. Guyger said she realized her error only when she called 911, after the shooting.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia who moved to Dallas for an internship with PricewaterhouseCoopers after attending college in Arkansas. That internship soon turned into a career and Jean was making Dallas his home away from home.

On Dec. 1, 2018, after the Texas Rangers charged Guyger with manslaughter, a Dallas County grand jury instead chose to indict Guyger on a more serious charge of murder. The grand jury took no action on the Rangers' manslaughter charge. If convicted of murder, Guyger faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.