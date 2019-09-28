Watch Live: Amber Guyger Murder Trial, Day 6

View the livestream from the court at the top of this article. During testimony, graphic video or audio may be played. Viewer discretion is advised.

Day six of the Amber Guyger murder trial finds the jury in the courtroom on a Saturday. It is an uncommon, but not unusual move. With the jury sequestered, Judge Tammy Kemp is attempting to keep the trial moving.

The sixth day of testimony comes after an emotional and intense day five, in which the court saw Amber Guyger take the stand in her own defense.

The fired Dallas police officer testified Friday that she was afraid for her life when she shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean, not knowing that she had entered his apartment and not her own.

Jurors will likely hear from expert witnesses from Guyger’s defense team before the defense prepares to rest its case. It is unclear how many more witnesses the defense plans to call.

