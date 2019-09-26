Amber Guyger Murder Trial, Day 4

Graphic body cam video and a stunning acknowledgement by the case's lead investigator took center stage in the murder trial of Amber Guyger on day three. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

The fourth day of testimony in the murder trial of now-former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is set to begin Thursday morning in the courtroom of Judge Tammy Kemp.

Guyger is the former Dallas police officer accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Botham Jean in his South Side apartment last year.

Day three of testimony was highlighted by statements made in the courtroom that the jury was not allowed to hear. Texas Ranger investigator David Armstrong said he did not believe that Amber Guyger committed a crime and that he believed she thought Botham Jean posed a threat to her life.

Guyger entered Jean's apartment where he was watching television and shot and killed him. Guyger said she thought she was in her apartment and mistook Jean for an intruder.

Thursday’s testimony will start with the cross examination of Dallas Police Department Crime Scene Analyst Robyn Carr. Carr’s photos from the night of the shooting were entered into evidence and shown to the jury late Wednesday.

Prosecutors would focus special attention on a photo of Guyger inside the crime scene van, in full uniform, after shooting Jean. The prosecution would draw attention to the fact that Guyger had her stun gun on her utility belt when she shot Jean.

Four more neighbors took the stand to testify about hearing gunshots from their apartments.

Medical Examiner Chester Gwin, who conducted the autopsy on Jean, also took the witness stand. He talked about the deadly and catastrophic path the bullet took through Jean’s body. The bullet entered his chest, hit a rib, Jean’s heart, went through his diaphragm, hit his stomach and intestine before coming to rest in abdominal muscle.

The defense used a dowel rod to show the path of the bullet; saying it gave credence to the idea Jean was shot while getting up from a seated position on his sofa.

Testimony also showed there was a structural flaw found on Jean’s door that did not allow for it always to close properly. This could explain how Guyger was able to get inside Jean’s apartment.

Guyger is facing a murder charge for the 2018 slaying of Botham Jean.

Guyger told police after returning home from her shift on Sept. 6, 2018 that she entered Jean's apartment by mistake, believing it for her own, and opened fire when she thought he was an intruder. Guyger said she realized her error only when she called 911, after the shooting.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia who moved to Dallas for an internship with PricewaterhouseCoopers after attending college in Arkansas. That internship soon turned into a career and Jean was making Dallas his home away from home.

On Dec. 1, 2018, after the Texas Rangers charged Guyger with manslaughter, a Dallas County grand jury instead chose to indict Guyger on a more serious charge of murder. The grand jury took no action on the Rangers' manslaughter charge. If convicted of murder, Guyger faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.