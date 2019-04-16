A crime spree that stretched through multiple states ended in an arrest in Dallas, according to police documents. It began in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Atlanta, Georgia and ultimately ended in Cedar Hill at a hotel. (Published 2 hours ago)

The search for a man wanted in connection to a multi-state kidnapping and robbery spree ended in North Texas this week when he was captured by federal agents.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, the unnamed victim went to a car dealership in Chattanooga and dropped off his vehicle to be serviced.

An salesman at the dealership, 42-year-old Daniel Clayton Bryant, then offered to give the unnamed man a ride home.

But instead, the complaint said, Bryant held the man against his will and took him to several banks in both Tennessee and Georgia, demanding that he withdraw money.

"Bryant threatened to kill the victim and his family if the victim did not withdraw money from the victim's account," the complaint reads. "As a result of this threat, the victim did withdraw money from his accounts ... totaling approximately $199,000 in cash and cashier's checks made out to Bryant."

Authorities said the victim had recently been awarded a large financial settlement following an on-the-job accident that left him paralyzed on one side and resulted in one of his legs being amputated.

During the kidnapping, the complaint reads, Bryant took the victim's mobile phone, credit cards and forced him to smoke crack cocaine before returning him to Tennessee. Police then tracked Bryant to Atlanta.

"Despite repeated telephone contact with law enforcement, Bryant refused to turn himself into police, and told officers he would have his attorney contact them at a later date," the complaint reads. "Additional tracking information led to the location and apprehension of Bryant in Cedar Hill, Texas."

Cedar Hill police said the FBI contacted them Sunday with information that Bryant may be in their city. Officers then assisted federal agents by setting up a perimeter around the Fairfield Inn and Suites on North Clark Road.

"The suspect, Mr. Bryant, exited the hotel and turned himself into agents without incident," the department said in an email to NBC 5.

Federal agents have since seized $288,000 in funds from Bryant's bank account.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas told NBC 5 how long Bryant remains in Dallas County depends on certain legal decisions he and his defense team make. But he will eventually be taken back to Tennessee, where he'll face multiple federal charges including kidnapping, bank robbery and extortion.