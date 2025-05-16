Body of man recovered from Lewisville Lake after a report of drowning

The Lewisville and Colony fire departments are investigating a drowning reported at Lewisville Lake Friday afternoon.

According to the game warden, crews responded to a possible report of a drowning in the area of Hidden Cove Marina.

One person went underwater and did not resurface, according to first responders.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the Lewisville Dive Team recovered the body of an approximately 50-year-old man, according to the Lewisville FD.

The Lewisville FD says the initial 911 call came in around 2:30 p.m. from Hidden Cove Park.

