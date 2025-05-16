Mesquite ISD elementary students transported after bounce inflatable flips

Mesquite ISD says the incident at Lawrence Elementary on Friday happened during the school’s Play Day event.

Officials from Mesquite ISD said Friday they are investigating how an inflatable bounce toy went airborne during a campus event, injuring students.

An eyewitness told NBC 5 that six to eight students were on an open-air round inflatable placed on the concrete outside Lawrence Elementary.

"It happened in a second," Karina Rubio said.

Rubio said she was volunteering Friday at her niece’s school when a strong gust of wind picked up the inflatable.

"You just see this huge inflatable just flip, flip with all these kids,” Rubio said. “And when it flips, it lets go of, like, five kids you saw fall on the concrete.”

Mesquite ISD did not specify the number of students injured but said some were transported from the school with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Play Day event was canceled, and additional inflatables on campus could be seen deflated by mid-afternoon.

In a statement, district officials said extra counselors were brought on campus to assist students as needed.

"The district has launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances of the incident, and we are committed to reviewing every aspect of the event to ensure it never happens again," an MISD spokesperson said.