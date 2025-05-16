Fort Worth police warn of dangers of viral ‘Door Kick challenge'

It’s called the Door Kick challenge. Home security cameras across the nation are catching kids doing it.

“They're kicking the door, and they're just running off and they're all laughing and it can seem like it's just a harmful game, but this type of horseplay could get someone injured and that's not what we're looking for,” Fort Worth police Officer Buddy Calzada said.

Fort Worth police said there have been at least 21 reports in recent months of the challenge occurring in various parts of the city.

Calzada warned kids and parents that what may seem like a harmless prank could end very badly.

“We're in Texas,” Calzada said. “People have every right to arm themselves, they have whatever they can do to keep somebody from coming into their house. And when somebody kicks on it, that may not be what they're wanting to do to break in, but it definitely gives a perception of that.”

He's pleading with parents to warn their kids, because parents could ultimately end up paying the price for any damage.

“It is a crime,” Calzada said. “It starts with vandalism. If you do enter the house, there can be burglary charges that'll stack up. And remember, if these are juveniles that are doing this, the parents are going to be ultimately responsible for all the damage that they're doing and for any fines or anything they would have to pay.”