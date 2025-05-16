Severe weather possible over the next few days

Extremely high instability across North Texas will contribute to a couple of rounds of thunderstorms and possible severe weather late Friday and again on Saturday.

The severe risk on Friday will arrive late in the afternoon as a slow-moving front drifts eastward. This front will provide the necessary "trigger" for storms to develop.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The concern is for large hail to develop with the strongest storms. The area of development will likely be in and near DFW between 3-5 p.m. and then shift to the southeast into the early evening hours. These storms will not be widespread. Instead, they will be isolated, but could pack a serious punch.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tonight and Saturday morning look quiet and storm-free. However, the same front responsible for Friday's storms will lift back to the north and west during the day on Saturday. Storms will begin to redevelop along this front Saturday afternoon.

These storms could also be severe with very heavy rain (possible flooding), hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a couple of tornadoes.

It's important to remain "weather aware" heading into the weekend. Check back for updates and make sure you have the NBCDFW app nearby in case storms develop when you're out and about.

Additional storms are possible on Sunday, but the coverage looks less than Saturday.

More storm chances linger into Monday. Some of these may also be severe.

The bottom line is that it looks like an active stretch of stormy weather for the next several days. While there will be several dry hours in between rounds of storms, the times it is stormy could pose a serious risk for outdoor activities, especially this weekend. Stay alert!