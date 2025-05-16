The Dallas Wings were already a great team. They’re a team that has made several playoff appearances and advanced to the finals several times. Now they have the number one draft pick, Paige Bueckers.

NBC 5 cameras were invited to shoot a little of the team’s practice ahead of the game Friday night.

Bueckers' exclusive interview aired on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where she talked about the grind to get here.

“You get to that stage and then you want to see what you can do with it,” she said. “Like you’re living out your childhood dreams and then you want to build and continue to get better.”

This is a big win for North Texas as a new generation of basketball players and fans are coming up – and these fans have a deep appreciation for women who play the sport.

The Dallas Wings have seen a surge in merchandise sales, with Buecker’s jersey ranking at the top in sales.

The WNBA says sales have increased 150% overall since last year.

Bueckers said she’s glad to see the excitement and buzz around her and the WNBA as a whole.

“Just to be a part of that, be a part of that momentum, be a part of that shift, and just continue to try to build off that, and keep building off the momentum," Bueckers said. "Return on investment in women's sports right now is at an all-time high, and we're trying to continue to build that, keep pushing the ceiling. So just to be a part of that, it means everything.”

Several weeks ago, Wings CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb, Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller and Head Coach Chris Koclanes welcomed a five-member rookie class alongside Dallas City Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert.