The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is a sanctuary from the city...not just for people.

"Yes. So although this area is very open and spacious, almost empty," FWBG Herbarium Collections Manager Ashley Bales said. "Once it gets dusk till dawn, this is like prime area for the bats to be swooping in and kind of taking over."

The North American Bat Monitoring Program, with the help of the Cross Timbers Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists, is in the midst of a 5-year study to identify bat species and migratory patterns.

"This is an SM-4. They call it a song meter," Master Naturalist Tina Olivas said, pointing to a box mounted on a white pole. "It's the microphone that listens for bat signals."

Not the bat signal that summons a certain superhero. These bat signals help bats find food, and help researchers identify which species are present.

"Their frequency is more similar to a whale or a dolphin," Olivas said.

So far, they've identified five species at the FWBG; the Mexican free-tailed bat, Evening bat, Tricolored bat, Eastern red bat, and the Hoary bat.

"Some like the Tricolored Bat we saw here, it's getting proposed to be on the endangered species list," Olivas explained. "It's a little tiny bat, really cute. Cuter than most!"

Bats have a bit of a pubic relations hill to climb. "Yeah, they've gotten such a bad rap," Olivas said.

Like bees and butterflies, bats are pollinators. They also do something those other pollinators don't; they eat insects like mosquitoes.

"So as we go to sleep at night, they are working their tails off at night to get those pests for us and feed themselves," Bales said. "So it's a win, win!"

Bats are the only flying mammals. Like birds, they need a little help. You can turn down outdoor lights, plant night-blooming flowers, skip pesticides, set up a birdbath, or even put up a bat house.