Recalls

Soup, rice, spice mixes sold nationally recalled due to undeclared allergens

The company says products contain wheat, milk, and sesame, and that consumers can contact them for a refund or replacement

By NBCDFW Staff

Three of the NatureMills products being recalled in May 2025.
NatureMills

More than a dozen rice and soup mixes sold nationally are being recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Prosper, Texas-based NatureMills US Inc., is recalling select products sold through their website between Dec. 1, 2023, and May 10, 2025.

NatureMills said the rice and soup products contained wheat, milk, and sesame and that "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products."

Recalled Products:

  • Rice Mixes: Idly Chilli Powder, Sesame Rice Mix, Dal Garlic Rice Mix, Moringa Rice Mix, Curry Leaf Rice Mix, Vallarai Rice Mix, Horsegram Rice Mix
  • Soups: Wonderberry Leaf Soup, Moringa Leaf Soup, Avarampoo Soup, Horsegram Soup
  • Spice Mixes & Powders: Traditional Sambar Powder, Traditional Rasam Powder
  • Porridge Mix: Black Kavuni Porridge Mix
  • Papads & Vadam: Garlic Vadam, Tomato Vadam, Rice Papad

For a full list of affected batches and UPC codes, visit https://www.naturemills.com/pages/recall.

The company said the recall was initiated after an internal audit revealed missing ingredients and allergen labeling due to an oversight in the packaging process. NatureMills said the issue was immediately corrected.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products.

Anyone who bought the products and is allergic to wheat, milk, or sesame should dispose of them and contact NatureMills for a full refund or replacement. Contact info@naturemills.com or 1-833-628-8736 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

