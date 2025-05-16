From convict to community leader: lawmakers back Parker County man's bid for pardon

More than two dozen state lawmakers are pushing for Gov. Greg Abbott to pardon a Parker County businessman convicted of possessing drugs more than 20 years ago.

David Hart says in the decades since the felony, he’s turned his life around and now works to inspire others to do the same.

Today, Hart lives in Weatherford with his family, owns an HVAC company, and serves as a firefighter.

It’s a stable life he would’ve thought impossible 22 years ago.

“2003 was a crazy time in my life,” said Hart. “In the matter of months, I lost my dad, lost my wife, and the mother of my kids.”

When he was 19, Hart was convicted of felony drug possession.

He’d gone through a series of personal tragedies and was feeling lost.

“Imagine being 19 years old and being a father of two kids that you can’t support, and you’ve failed as a father, you’ve failed as a husband,” said Hart.

In the years after the offense, Hart knew he wanted to change his life.

He found a calling for service in 2013, when he jumped in to help a stranger suffering from a gunshot wound by the side of the road.

“If it’s some type of charitable deal, I feel like that’s my redemption,” said Hart. “Like it’s a purpose, I’m here to help others in some form or fashion.”

Along with running his air conditioning company, Hart became a certified firefighter and enlisted with the state military service.

But there was one hurdle his past wouldn’t let him overcome: a felony conviction blocked him from becoming a reserve Texas peace officer, a volunteer position that helps police in emergencies.

“I feel like this felon label was outgrown a long time ago,” said Hart. “You pay your debt, yes, but you continue to pay it for the rest of your life with the branding.”

He started a campaign to be pardoned by the governor’s office, with 28 state lawmakers now lending their support to his cause, including Texas House Rep. Mike Olcott.

“I’m a big believer in redemption,” Olcott told NBC 5. “And I feel that he’s certainly shown that, he’s been an outstanding citizen in Parker County for at least 20 years.”

As he pushes for a pardon, Hart is also trying to guide the next generation on their journey through life, speaking to youth groups about overcoming addiction and turning things around.

“I tell them these are the things you have to look forward to in life, these are the things that you can do,” said Hart. “I’m going to tell you, it’s part of my healing process, it’s super important to me.”

Regardless of what the state decides, Hart says his journey from conviction to community leader is proof enough that people can change.

“The pardon’s not something that’s a necessity, it’s just a part of my life I want to move on from,” said Hart.

NBC 5 reached out to Gov. Abbott’s office to ask if he plans to support Hart’s efforts to be pardoned. We’re waiting to hear back.