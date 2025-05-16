Texas leads the nation in hunger, DFW ranks third among U.S. metro areas

This week, both the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank have shone a spotlight on a troubling Texas trend of food insecurity and hunger.

A newly released study from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap shows that Texas leads the country in hunger, having surpassed California.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

And the DFW area is the third-highest metro region in the country when it comes to hunger.

Around 1.3 million people in North Texas are hungry, which is up 12% from last year.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

More than 60% of our local hunger is in two counties – Dallas and Tarrant counties. One-third of those experiencing food insecurity are children locally.

“It costs more money to buy food, and we're seeing people - children, families, seniors coming to us for the first time because of the rising food cost,” Martha Sotello with the Tarrant Area Food Bank said.

Food banks are also watching a congressional proposal that could cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by $290 billion. It’s estimated that SNAP helps around 42 million Americans purchase produce and groceries.

SNAP is a federally funded and state-administered program that serves 3.2 million Texans each year and provides more than $7 billion in taxpayer funding to support access to food for low-income residents.

Some members of Congress say the changes would force states to shoulder more of the costs. But some anti-hunger advocates fear the funding will just be lost, and families will suffer.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the US Department of Agriculture on Thursday to grant the state a waiver to prevent people from using SNAP benefits to buy junk food and sweetened beverages.

In his letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins on Wednesday, Abbott wrote that the program was created to increase access to nutritious food and that many SNAP purchases are for food without nutritional value.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, GOP members of the House Agriculture Committee proposed cutting $290 million from the SNAP budget and implementing reforms that could require states to fund part of the program while including stricter work requirements for participants. SNAP eligibility is currently based on income and household size, among other factors.