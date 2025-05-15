Gov. Greg Abbott's Public Safety Office is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Trevor McEuen, a capital murder suspect out of Van Zandt County who has been at large since sheriff's deputies say he removed his ankle monitor and disappeared before his trial was to begin earlier this month.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said McEuen was due in court May 5 on a murder charge out of Kaufman County, but that he didn't show up for trial. Officials said McEuen's ankle monitor was removed at about 5:30 a.m. that morning and that his current location has been unknown ever since.

The Texas Department of Public Safety added McEuen to the top of the state's 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

McEuen, 32, is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, in Forney in May 2023. In addition to capital murder by terror threat, McEuen also faces a murder charge, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and an arson charge.

McEuen was arrested on May 1, 2023, and ordered held on a $2 million bond. His bond was lowered to $500,000 after his attorney argued that the original amount was excessive and oppressive. McEuen was later arrested in September 2024 for violating the conditions of his bond. Court documents allege McEuen threatened members of the victim's family and posted images of them on social media. A judge reset his bond at $2 million and he later bonded out.

“​Trevor McEuen is exactly why Texas must fix its broken and deadly bail system,” said Abbott. “A violent criminal like McEuen charged with capital murder should never be released on our streets. That’s why I made bail reform an emergency item that must pass this legislative session. I urge all Texans with information on McEuen to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online to help law enforcement apprehend this heinous criminal. Working together, we will bring fugitives like Trevor McEuen to justice.”

Activists and his family have pushed prosecutors to charge McEuen with a hate crime, saying he harassed the Hispanic family.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said they believe McEuen left the area and they do not believe there is a threat to the public. Officials have not confirmed if McEuen is armed, but fugitives should always be considered armed and dangerous. Any sightings should be reported to authorities immediately.

In addition to the governor's reward, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and Kaufman County Crime Stoppers are each offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to McEuen's arrest, bringing the total reward to $30,000.

To be eligible for the cash reward, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety

Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law, regardless of how tips are submitted. Tipsters will be provided with a tip number instead of a name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4500.