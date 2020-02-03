UIL

Class 2A Volleyball Realignment for 2020-2022

Realignment announced Monday for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Class 2A Volleyball
Region 1

District 1-2A
 Fort Hancock
Balmorhea
Dell City
Fort Davis
Marfa
Sierra Blanca
Valentine
Van Horn

District 2-2A
 Forsan
McCamey
Wink
Grandfalls-Royalty
Imperial Buena Vista
Rankin
Sterling City
TLC Academy - Midland

District 3-2A
 Plains
Post
Ropesville Ropes
Aspermont
Lamesa Klondike
Loop
Rotan
Wellman-Union

District 4-2A
 Memphis
Olton
Sanford-Fritch
Stinnett West Texas
Briscoe Fort Elliott
Darrouzett
Miami
Wildorado

District 5-2A
 Quanah
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Crowell
Knox City
Munday
Paducah
Vernon Northside

District 6-2A
 Albany
Hawley
Ranger
Moran
Newcastle
Strawn
Texas Leadership of Abilene
Woodson

District 7-2A
 Colorado City Colorado
Miles
Bronte
Loraine
Olfen
Paint Rock
Veribest
Water Valley

District 8-2A
 Coleman
De Leon
Gorman
Gustine
Lingleville
Mullin
Rochelle
Zephyr

Region 2

District 9-2A
 Archer City
Petrolia
Windthorst
Bowie Gold-Burg
Bryson
Electra
Harrold
Nocona Prairie Valley

District 10-2A
 Alvord
Chico
Lindsay
Poolville
Forestburg
Graford
Perrin-Whitt
Saint Jo

District 11-2A
 Hamilton
Hico
Meridian
Tolar
Bluff Dale
Evant
Morgan
Three Way School

District 12-2A
 Bosqueville
Bruceville-Eddy
Chilton
Crawford
Moody
Valley Mills
Waco Meyer
Oglesby

District 13-2A
 Dawson
Frost
Abbott
Aquilla
Bynum
Gholson
Milford
Penelope

District 14-2A
 Axtell
Bremond
Marlin
Mart
Wortham
Coolidge
Hubbard
Mount Calm

District 15-2A
 Italy
Itasca
Rio Vista
Avalon
Blum
Covington
Kopperl
Texas Leadership of Arlington

District 16-2A
 Collinsville
Ivanhoe Rayburn
Tioga
Tom Bean
Trenton
Wolfe City
Dodd City
Savoy

Region 3

District 17-2A
 Bogata Rivercrest
Clarksville
Detroit
Linden-Kildare
Maud
Simms Bowie
Avery
Sulphur Bluff

District 18-2A
 Alba-Golden
Como-Pickton
Cumby
Quinlan Boles
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
Cumby Miller Grove
Fruitvale
Greenville Pioneer Technology
Yantis

District 19-2A
 Big Sandy
Gladewater Union Grove
Hawkins
Overton
Price Carlisle
Gilmer Union Hill
Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel

District 20-2A
 Beckville
Garrison
Gary
San Augustine
Shelbyville
Timpson
West Sabine

District 21-2A
 Cayuga
Frankston
Grapeland
Kerens
Malakoff Cross Roads
Neches
Oakwood
Trinidad

District 22-2A
 Centerville
Hearne
Iola
Jewett Leon
Mumford
Normangee
Calvert
North Zulch

District 23-2A
 Colmesneil
Groveton
Latexo
Lovelady
Apple Springs
Chester
Goodrich
Kennard

District 24-2A
 Deweyville
Evadale
Hull-Daisetta
Sabine Pass
Saratoga West Hardin
Spurger
Burkeville
High Island

Region 4

District 25-2A
 Granger
Holland
Milano
Rosebud-Lott
Thorndale
Thrall
Bartlett
Buckholts

District 26-2A
 Burton
Snook
Somerville
Dime Box
Fayetteville
McDade
Richards
Round Top-Carmine

District 27-2A
 Flatonia
Ganado
Louise
Schulenburg
Shiner
Weimar
Prairie Lea
Waelder

District 28-2A
 Bloomington
Kenedy
Pettus
Refugio
Woodsboro
Yorktown
Austwell-Tivoli
Nordheim
Runge

District 29-2A
 Center Point
Harper
Johnson City LBJ
Junction
Lee Academy of Science and Engineering
San Antonio Stacey
Medina

District 30-2A
 Brackettville Brackett
La Pryor
Sabinal
Comstock
D'Hanis
Knippa
Leakey
Utopia

District 31-2A
 Agua Dulce
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
Charlotte
Falls City
Freer
Three Rivers
Benavides
Tilden McMullen County

District 32-2A
 La Villa
Premont
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
Bruni
Lasara
San Isidro
San Perlita

