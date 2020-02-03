Class 2A Volleyball Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Class 2A Volleyball

Region 1

District 1-2A

Fort Hancock

Balmorhea

Dell City

Fort Davis

Marfa

Sierra Blanca

Valentine

Van Horn

District 2-2A

Forsan

McCamey

Wink

Grandfalls-Royalty

Imperial Buena Vista

Rankin

Sterling City

TLC Academy - Midland

District 3-2A

Plains

Post

Ropesville Ropes

Aspermont

Lamesa Klondike

Loop

Rotan

Wellman-Union

District 4-2A

Memphis

Olton

Sanford-Fritch

Stinnett West Texas

Briscoe Fort Elliott

Darrouzett

Miami

Wildorado

District 5-2A

Quanah

Benjamin

Chillicothe

Crowell

Knox City

Munday

Paducah

Vernon Northside

District 6-2A

Albany

Hawley

Ranger

Moran

Newcastle

Strawn

Texas Leadership of Abilene

Woodson

District 7-2A

Colorado City Colorado

Miles

Bronte

Loraine

Olfen

Paint Rock

Veribest

Water Valley

District 8-2A

Coleman

De Leon

Gorman

Gustine

Lingleville

Mullin

Rochelle

Zephyr

Region 2

District 9-2A

Archer City

Petrolia

Windthorst

Bowie Gold-Burg

Bryson

Electra

Harrold

Nocona Prairie Valley

District 10-2A

Alvord

Chico

Lindsay

Poolville

Forestburg

Graford

Perrin-Whitt

Saint Jo

District 11-2A

Hamilton

Hico

Meridian

Tolar

Bluff Dale

Evant

Morgan

Three Way School

District 12-2A

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Chilton

Crawford

Moody

Valley Mills

Waco Meyer

Oglesby

District 13-2A

Dawson

Frost

Abbott

Aquilla

Bynum

Gholson

Milford

Penelope

District 14-2A

Axtell

Bremond

Marlin

Mart

Wortham

Coolidge

Hubbard

Mount Calm

District 15-2A

Italy

Itasca

Rio Vista

Avalon

Blum

Covington

Kopperl

Texas Leadership of Arlington

District 16-2A

Collinsville

Ivanhoe Rayburn

Tioga

Tom Bean

Trenton

Wolfe City

Dodd City

Savoy

Region 3

District 17-2A

Bogata Rivercrest

Clarksville

Detroit

Linden-Kildare

Maud

Simms Bowie

Avery

Sulphur Bluff

District 18-2A

Alba-Golden

Como-Pickton

Cumby

Quinlan Boles

Sulphur Springs North Hopkins

Cumby Miller Grove

Fruitvale

Greenville Pioneer Technology

Yantis

District 19-2A

Big Sandy

Gladewater Union Grove

Hawkins

Overton

Price Carlisle

Gilmer Union Hill

Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel

District 20-2A

Beckville

Garrison

Gary

San Augustine

Shelbyville

Timpson

West Sabine

District 21-2A

Cayuga

Frankston

Grapeland

Kerens

Malakoff Cross Roads

Neches

Oakwood

Trinidad

District 22-2A

Centerville

Hearne

Iola

Jewett Leon

Mumford

Normangee

Calvert

North Zulch

District 23-2A

Colmesneil

Groveton

Latexo

Lovelady

Apple Springs

Chester

Goodrich

Kennard

District 24-2A

Deweyville

Evadale

Hull-Daisetta

Sabine Pass

Saratoga West Hardin

Spurger

Burkeville

High Island

Region 4

District 25-2A

Granger

Holland

Milano

Rosebud-Lott

Thorndale

Thrall

Bartlett

Buckholts

District 26-2A

Burton

Snook

Somerville

Dime Box

Fayetteville

McDade

Richards

Round Top-Carmine

District 27-2A

Flatonia

Ganado

Louise

Schulenburg

Shiner

Weimar

Prairie Lea

Waelder

District 28-2A

Bloomington

Kenedy

Pettus

Refugio

Woodsboro

Yorktown

Austwell-Tivoli

Nordheim

Runge

District 29-2A

Center Point

Harper

Johnson City LBJ

Junction

Lee Academy of Science and Engineering

San Antonio Stacey

Medina

District 30-2A

Brackettville Brackett

La Pryor

Sabinal

Comstock

D'Hanis

Knippa

Leakey

Utopia

District 31-2A

Agua Dulce

Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco

Charlotte

Falls City

Freer

Three Rivers

Benavides

Tilden McMullen County

District 32-2A

La Villa

Premont

Riviera Kaufer

Santa Maria

Bruni

Lasara

San Isidro

San Perlita