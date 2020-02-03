Class 2A Volleyball Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
2020-22 District Realignment: Class 6A (All)
Football: 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A 6-Man
Basketball & Volleyball: 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A BB | 2A VB | 1A BB
Class 2A Volleyball
Region 1
District 1-2A
Fort Hancock
Balmorhea
Dell City
Fort Davis
Marfa
Sierra Blanca
Valentine
Van Horn
District 2-2A
Forsan
McCamey
Wink
Grandfalls-Royalty
Imperial Buena Vista
Rankin
Sterling City
TLC Academy - Midland
District 3-2A
Plains
Post
Ropesville Ropes
Aspermont
Lamesa Klondike
Loop
Rotan
Wellman-Union
District 4-2A
Memphis
Olton
Sanford-Fritch
Stinnett West Texas
Briscoe Fort Elliott
Darrouzett
Miami
Wildorado
District 5-2A
Quanah
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Crowell
Knox City
Munday
Paducah
Vernon Northside
District 6-2A
Albany
Hawley
Ranger
Moran
Newcastle
Strawn
Texas Leadership of Abilene
Woodson
District 7-2A
Colorado City Colorado
Miles
Bronte
Loraine
Olfen
Paint Rock
Veribest
Water Valley
District 8-2A
Coleman
De Leon
Gorman
Gustine
Lingleville
Mullin
Rochelle
Zephyr
Region 2
District 9-2A
Archer City
Petrolia
Windthorst
Bowie Gold-Burg
Bryson
Electra
Harrold
Nocona Prairie Valley
District 10-2A
Alvord
Chico
Lindsay
Poolville
Forestburg
Graford
Perrin-Whitt
Saint Jo
District 11-2A
Hamilton
Hico
Meridian
Tolar
Bluff Dale
Evant
Morgan
Three Way School
District 12-2A
Bosqueville
Bruceville-Eddy
Chilton
Crawford
Moody
Valley Mills
Waco Meyer
Oglesby
District 13-2A
Dawson
Frost
Abbott
Aquilla
Bynum
Gholson
Milford
Penelope
District 14-2A
Axtell
Bremond
Marlin
Mart
Wortham
Coolidge
Hubbard
Mount Calm
District 15-2A
Italy
Itasca
Rio Vista
Avalon
Blum
Covington
Kopperl
Texas Leadership of Arlington
District 16-2A
Collinsville
Ivanhoe Rayburn
Tioga
Tom Bean
Trenton
Wolfe City
Dodd City
Savoy
Region 3
District 17-2A
Bogata Rivercrest
Clarksville
Detroit
Linden-Kildare
Maud
Simms Bowie
Avery
Sulphur Bluff
District 18-2A
Alba-Golden
Como-Pickton
Cumby
Quinlan Boles
Sulphur Springs North Hopkins
Cumby Miller Grove
Fruitvale
Greenville Pioneer Technology
Yantis
District 19-2A
Big Sandy
Gladewater Union Grove
Hawkins
Overton
Price Carlisle
Gilmer Union Hill
Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel
District 20-2A
Beckville
Garrison
Gary
San Augustine
Shelbyville
Timpson
West Sabine
District 21-2A
Cayuga
Frankston
Grapeland
Kerens
Malakoff Cross Roads
Neches
Oakwood
Trinidad
District 22-2A
Centerville
Hearne
Iola
Jewett Leon
Mumford
Normangee
Calvert
North Zulch
District 23-2A
Colmesneil
Groveton
Latexo
Lovelady
Apple Springs
Chester
Goodrich
Kennard
District 24-2A
Deweyville
Evadale
Hull-Daisetta
Sabine Pass
Saratoga West Hardin
Spurger
Burkeville
High Island
Region 4
District 25-2A
Granger
Holland
Milano
Rosebud-Lott
Thorndale
Thrall
Bartlett
Buckholts
District 26-2A
Burton
Snook
Somerville
Dime Box
Fayetteville
McDade
Richards
Round Top-Carmine
District 27-2A
Flatonia
Ganado
Louise
Schulenburg
Shiner
Weimar
Prairie Lea
Waelder
District 28-2A
Bloomington
Kenedy
Pettus
Refugio
Woodsboro
Yorktown
Austwell-Tivoli
Nordheim
Runge
District 29-2A
Center Point
Harper
Johnson City LBJ
Junction
Lee Academy of Science and Engineering
San Antonio Stacey
Medina
District 30-2A
Brackettville Brackett
La Pryor
Sabinal
Comstock
D'Hanis
Knippa
Leakey
Utopia
District 31-2A
Agua Dulce
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
Charlotte
Falls City
Freer
Three Rivers
Benavides
Tilden McMullen County
District 32-2A
La Villa
Premont
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
Bruni
Lasara
San Isidro
San Perlita