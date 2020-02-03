Class 5A Football Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

2020-22 District Realignment: Class 6A (All)

Football: 5A | 4A

Basketball & Volleyball: 4A

Division I, Region 1

District 1-5A

El Paso Bel Air

El Paso Chapin

El Paso Del Valle

El Paso El Dorado

District 2-5A

Amarillo

Amarillo Caprock

Amarillo Palo Duro

Amarillo Tascosa

Lubbock

Lubbock Coronado

Lubbock Monterey

District 3-5A

Abilene Cooper

Azle

Crowley

Fort Worth Arlington Heights

Granbury

Northwest

Saginaw

White Settlement Brewer

District 4-5A

Burleson Centennial

Colleyville Heritage

Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Summit

Midlothian

North Richland Hills Birdville

North Richland Hills Richland

Red Oak

Division I, Region 2

District 5-5A

Denton

Denton Ryan

Frisco Centennial

Frisco Heritage

Frisco Independence

Frisco Lone Star

Frisco Reedy

Frisco Wakeland

Lewisville The Colony

District 6-5A

Carrollton Smith

Carrollton Turner

Dallas Adams

Dallas Molina

Dallas Samuell

Dallas Sunset

Dallas White

Dallas Wilson

Lancaster

District 7-5A

Dallas Highland Park

Longview

McKinney North

Sherman

Tyler

West Mesquite

Wylie East

District 8-5A

Cleveland

College Station

Conroe Caney Creek

Lufkin

Magnolia

Magnolia West

New Caney

New Caney Porter

Waller

Division I, Region 3

District 9-5A

Baytown Goose Creek Memorial

Baytown Lee

Baytown Sterling

Beaumont United

Friendswood

Galveston Ball

La Porte

Port Arthur Memorial

District 10-5A

Angleton

Fort Bend Hightower

Fort Bend Kempner

Houston Milby

Houston Wisdom

Katy Paetow

Manvel

Richmond Foster

Rosenberg Terry

District 11-5A

Austin Anderson

Cedar Park

Georgetown

Leander

Manor

Pflugerville

Pflugerville Hendrickson

Pflugerville Weiss

District 12-5A

Buda Johnson

Comal Canyon

Dripping Springs

Kyle Lehman

San Antonio Veterans Memorial

San Antonio Harlandale

San Antonio McCollum

Seguin

Division I, Region 4

District 13-5A

San Antonio Brackenridge

San Antonio Burbank

San Antonio Edison

San Antonio Highlands

San Antonio Houston

San Antonio Jefferson

San Antonio Kennedy

San Antonio Lanier

San Antonio Memorial

District 14-5A

Eagle Pass Winn

Laredo Cigarroa

Laredo Martin

Rio Grande City

San Antonio Southside

San Antonio Southwest

San Antonio Southwest Legacy

District 15-5A

Corpus Christi Carroll

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Corpus Christi King

Corpus Christi Moody

Corpus Christi Ray

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

Gregory-Portland

Victoria East

Victoria West

District 16-5A

Brownsville Lopez

Brownsville Pace

Brownsville Porter

Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Donna

La Joya Palmview

McAllen

McAllen Memorial

McAllen Rowe

Weslaco East

Division II, Region 1

District 1-5A

Canutillo

Clint Horizon

El Paso Hanks

El Paso Parkland

El Paso Ysleta

District 2-5A

El Paso

El Paso Andress

El Paso Austin

El Paso Bowie

El Paso Burges

El Paso Irvin

El Paso Jefferson

District 3-5A

Abilene Wylie

Canyon Randall

Lubbock Cooper

Plainview

Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Rider

District 4-5A

Carrollton Creekview

Fort Worth North Side

Fort Worth Polytechnic

Fort Worth South Hills

Fort Worth Southwest

Fort Worth Trimble Tech

Fort Worth Wyatt

Grapevine

Division II, Region 2

District 5-5A

Aledo

Arlington Seguin

Burleson

Cleburne

Everman

Joshua

Mansfield Timberview

Waco University

District 6-5A

Dallas Adamson

Dallas Conrad

Dallas Hillcrest

Dallas Jefferson

Dallas Kimball

Dallas Seagoville

Dallas South Oak Cliff

Dallas Spruce

Mesquite Poteet

District 7-5A

Denison

Frisco

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Frisco Liberty

Frisco Memorial

Lake Dallas

Lucas Lovejoy

Princeton

Prosper Rock Hill

District 8-5A

Corsicana

Crandall

Ennis

Forney

Greenville

North Forney

Royse City

Sulphur Springs

Division II, Region 3

District 9-5A

Hallsville

Jacksonville

Longview Pine Tree

Marshall

Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches

Texarkana Texas

Whitehouse

District 10-5A

Bryan Rudder

College Station A&M Consolidated

Huntsville

Lamar Fulshear

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake Creek

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated

District 11-5A

Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Willowridge

Galena Park

Houston Austin

Houston Madison

Houston Northside

Houston Sharpstown

Houston Sterling

Houston Waltrip

District 12-5A

Crosby

Dayton

Humble Kingwood Park

Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Nederland

Port Neches-Groves

Santa Fe

Texas City

Division II, Region 4

District 13-5A

Bastrop

Bastrop Cedar Creek

Brenham

Elgin

Georgetown East View

Leander Glenn

Leander Rouse

Pflugerville Connally

District 14-5A

Austin Crockett

Austin McCallum

Austin Navarro

Austin Northeast

Austin Travis

Liberty Hill

Marble Falls

District 15-5A

Boerne Champion

Castroville Medina Valley

Floresville

Kerrville Tivy

Lockhart

San Antonio Alamo Heights

District 16-5A

Edcouch-Elsa

Mercedes

Mission Sharyland

Mission Sharyland Pioneer

Mission Veterans Memorial

Pharr Valley View

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest

Roma