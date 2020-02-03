Class 5A Football Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Division I, Region 1
District 1-5A
El Paso Bel Air
El Paso Chapin
El Paso Del Valle
El Paso El Dorado
District 2-5A
Amarillo
Amarillo Caprock
Amarillo Palo Duro
Amarillo Tascosa
Lubbock
Lubbock Coronado
Lubbock Monterey
District 3-5A
Abilene Cooper
Azle
Crowley
Fort Worth Arlington Heights
Granbury
Northwest
Saginaw
White Settlement Brewer
District 4-5A
Burleson Centennial
Colleyville Heritage
Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Summit
Midlothian
North Richland Hills Birdville
North Richland Hills Richland
Red Oak
Division I, Region 2
District 5-5A
Denton
Denton Ryan
Frisco Centennial
Frisco Heritage
Frisco Independence
Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Reedy
Frisco Wakeland
Lewisville The Colony
District 6-5A
Carrollton Smith
Carrollton Turner
Dallas Adams
Dallas Molina
Dallas Samuell
Dallas Sunset
Dallas White
Dallas Wilson
Lancaster
District 7-5A
Dallas Highland Park
Longview
McKinney North
Sherman
Tyler
West Mesquite
Wylie East
District 8-5A
Cleveland
College Station
Conroe Caney Creek
Lufkin
Magnolia
Magnolia West
New Caney
New Caney Porter
Waller
Division I, Region 3
District 9-5A
Baytown Goose Creek Memorial
Baytown Lee
Baytown Sterling
Beaumont United
Friendswood
Galveston Ball
La Porte
Port Arthur Memorial
District 10-5A
Angleton
Fort Bend Hightower
Fort Bend Kempner
Houston Milby
Houston Wisdom
Katy Paetow
Manvel
Richmond Foster
Rosenberg Terry
District 11-5A
Austin Anderson
Cedar Park
Georgetown
Leander
Manor
Pflugerville
Pflugerville Hendrickson
Pflugerville Weiss
District 12-5A
Buda Johnson
Comal Canyon
Dripping Springs
Kyle Lehman
San Antonio Veterans Memorial
San Antonio Harlandale
San Antonio McCollum
Seguin
Division I, Region 4
District 13-5A
San Antonio Brackenridge
San Antonio Burbank
San Antonio Edison
San Antonio Highlands
San Antonio Houston
San Antonio Jefferson
San Antonio Kennedy
San Antonio Lanier
San Antonio Memorial
District 14-5A
Eagle Pass Winn
Laredo Cigarroa
Laredo Martin
Rio Grande City
San Antonio Southside
San Antonio Southwest
San Antonio Southwest Legacy
District 15-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi King
Corpus Christi Moody
Corpus Christi Ray
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Gregory-Portland
Victoria East
Victoria West
District 16-5A
Brownsville Lopez
Brownsville Pace
Brownsville Porter
Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Donna
La Joya Palmview
McAllen
McAllen Memorial
McAllen Rowe
Weslaco East
Division II, Region 1
District 1-5A
Canutillo
Clint Horizon
El Paso Hanks
El Paso Parkland
El Paso Ysleta
District 2-5A
El Paso
El Paso Andress
El Paso Austin
El Paso Bowie
El Paso Burges
El Paso Irvin
El Paso Jefferson
District 3-5A
Abilene Wylie
Canyon Randall
Lubbock Cooper
Plainview
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Rider
District 4-5A
Carrollton Creekview
Fort Worth North Side
Fort Worth Polytechnic
Fort Worth South Hills
Fort Worth Southwest
Fort Worth Trimble Tech
Fort Worth Wyatt
Grapevine
Division II, Region 2
District 5-5A
Aledo
Arlington Seguin
Burleson
Cleburne
Everman
Joshua
Mansfield Timberview
Waco University
District 6-5A
Dallas Adamson
Dallas Conrad
Dallas Hillcrest
Dallas Jefferson
Dallas Kimball
Dallas Seagoville
Dallas South Oak Cliff
Dallas Spruce
Mesquite Poteet
District 7-5A
Denison
Frisco
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Liberty
Frisco Memorial
Lake Dallas
Lucas Lovejoy
Princeton
Prosper Rock Hill
District 8-5A
Corsicana
Crandall
Ennis
Forney
Greenville
North Forney
Royse City
Sulphur Springs
Division II, Region 3
District 9-5A
Hallsville
Jacksonville
Longview Pine Tree
Marshall
Mount Pleasant
Nacogdoches
Texarkana Texas
Whitehouse
District 10-5A
Bryan Rudder
College Station A&M Consolidated
Huntsville
Lamar Fulshear
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake Creek
Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
District 11-5A
Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Willowridge
Galena Park
Houston Austin
Houston Madison
Houston Northside
Houston Sharpstown
Houston Sterling
Houston Waltrip
District 12-5A
Crosby
Dayton
Humble Kingwood Park
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Nederland
Port Neches-Groves
Santa Fe
Texas City
Division II, Region 4
District 13-5A
Bastrop
Bastrop Cedar Creek
Brenham
Elgin
Georgetown East View
Leander Glenn
Leander Rouse
Pflugerville Connally
District 14-5A
Austin Crockett
Austin McCallum
Austin Navarro
Austin Northeast
Austin Travis
Liberty Hill
Marble Falls
District 15-5A
Boerne Champion
Castroville Medina Valley
Floresville
Kerrville Tivy
Lockhart
San Antonio Alamo Heights
District 16-5A
Edcouch-Elsa
Mercedes
Mission Sharyland
Mission Sharyland Pioneer
Mission Veterans Memorial
Pharr Valley View
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest
Roma