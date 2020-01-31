January’s Wingstop Scholar Athlete: Gissel Bustos

In the small town of Venus, just southwest of Midlothian, the Bulldogs have a student athlete who has been number one in her class for four straight years.

“I didn’t expect it,” said Venus high school senior Gissel Bustos. “My freshman year, when we got the results, I did not expect it at all. After that, I was like, I can do this, and that’s what made me continue to work hard.”

Working hard as a nearly 4.0 student, and a two-sport athlete, named the most valuable player and captain of the Bulldogs volleyball team and collecting multiple medals in power lifting, with simple advice helping lead to her success.

“Do what you love,” said Bustos. “When you’re doing that, do it to the best of your ability.”

“She’s just an incredible person all the way around,” said Venus high school volleyball coach Dayverly Spray. “I love her and I’m going to miss her when she’s gone.”

Gissel also credits wanting to make her mom, a single mother of three, proud of her work ethic.

“She had to struggle to get where she is now,” said Bustos. “I’ve seen her get past that and that’s what motivated me to also do better.”

“Fantastic work in the classroom, on the field, in the weight room, everywhere that she’s just overachieved, it’s just fantastic for Wingstop and for the community for us to say way to go,” said Wingstop brand partner Todd Murrah.

Gissel Bustos, congratulations on being named the NBC 5 Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month.

