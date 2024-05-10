Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service will visit three counties Friday to determine if the damage from Thursday's storms was caused by a tornado.

The teams planned to visit sites in Fannin, Lamar, and Delta counties, primarily in the areas between Roxton and Biardstown and between Enloe and Lake Creek.

Damage was reported in the area to homes, cars, and trees. NBC 5 crews who visited the area Thursday night saw downed limbs and damage to roofs. The NWS teams will evaluate the damage to see if it was caused by a tornado or by straight-line winds.

A final assessment is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

As severe thunderstorms pushed through North Texas Thursday afternoon, gusts of up to 60 mph were common along with hail ranging in size from ping pong balls to baseballs.

The NWS asks that anyone who suffered storm damage due to high winds report that to their local emergency management office or email them photos at sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov.