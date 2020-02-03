UIL Reveals Shakeup of High School Athletic Districts

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
The latest reassignment has created, what our partners at The Dallas Morning News are describing as, one of the toughest districts in Dallas-area history in District 11-6A.
Preliminary enrollments were released in December 2019 to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. They can be found here. The conferences are created based on student population -- the cutoffs are below.
- 6A: 2,220 and above -- 246 schools: 245 (Basketball); 245 (Football); 244 (Volleyball)
- 5A: 1,230 - 2,219 -- 253 schools: 252 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)
- 4A: 515 - 1,229 -- 206 schools: 206 (Basketball); 188 (Football); 201 (Volleyball)
- 3A: 230 - 514 -- 235 schools: 235 (Basketball); 210 (Football); 222 (Volleyball)
- 2A: 105 - 229 -- 201 schools: 201 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 137 (Volleyball)
- 1A: 104.9 and below -- 218 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)
They are then divided into two divisions, I and II, again based on student population with schools with more students going into Division I and those with fewer students going into Division II.
1A - 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
- 1A Division I: 59.5 - 104.9 -- 77 schools
1A Division II: 59.4 and below -- 76 schools
- 2A Division I: 165.5 - 229 -- 97 schools
2A Division II: 105 - 165.4 -- 93 schools
- 3A Division I: 350 - 514 -- 105 schools
3A Division II: 230 - 349 -- 105 schools
- 4A Division I: 880 - 1229 -- 95 schools
4A Division II: 515 - 879 -- 93 schools
- 5A Division I: 1922 - 2219 -- 129 schools
5A Division II: 1230 - 1921 -- 122 schools
2020-22 Football, 2020-21 Basketball and Volleyball District Alignment
Conference 6A is below. (% Basketball Only, *Volleyball Only, +Boys Only, # Girls Only)
Region 1
District 1-6A
El Paso Americas
El Paso Coronado
El Paso Eastlake
El Paso Eastwood
El Paso Franklin
El Paso Montwood
El Paso Pebble Hills
El Paso Socorro
District 2-6A
Abilene
Midland
Midland Lee
Odessa
Odessa Permian
San Angelo Central
Wolfforth Frenship
District 3-6A
Euless Trinity
Fort Worth Boswell
Fort Worth Paschal
Fort Worth Chisholm Trail
Haltom City Haltom
Hurst Bell
North Crowley
Weatherford
District 4-6A
Keller
Keller Central
Keller Fossil Ridge
Keller Timber Creek
Northwest Eaton
Northwest Nelson
Southlake Carroll
District 5-6A
Allen
Denton Braswell
Denton Guyer
Little Elm
McKinney
McKinney Boyd
Prosper
District 6-6A
Coppell
Lewisville
Lewisville Flower Mound
Lewisville Hebron
Lewisville Marcus
Plano
Plano East
Plano West
District 7-6A
Dallas Jesuit+%
Irving
Irving MacArthur
Irving Nimitz
Richardson
Richardson Berkner
Richardson Lake Highlands
Richardson Pearce
District 8-6A
Arlington
Arlington Bowie
Arlington Houston
Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin
Grand Prairie
South Grand Prairie
REGION 2
District 9-6A
Garland
Garland Lakeview Centennial
Garland Naaman Forest
Garland Rowlett
Garland Sachse
North Garland
South Garland
Wylie
District 10-6A
Dallas Skyline
Mesquite
Mesquite Horn
North Mesquite
Rockwall
Rockwall Heath
Tyler Lee
District 11-6A
Cedar Hill
DeSoto
Duncanville
Mansfield
Mansfield Lake Ridge
Waco
Waco Midway
Waxahachie
District 12-6A
Belton
Bryan
Copperas Cove
Killeen
Killeen Ellison
Killeen Harker Heights
Killeen Shoemaker
Temple
District 13-6A
Conroe
Conroe Grand Oaks
Conroe Oak Ridge
Conroe The Woodlands
Conroe Woodlands College Park
Willis
District 14-6A
Houston Aldine
Houston Benjamin Davis Sr
Houston Eisenhower
Houston MacArthur
Houston Nimitz
Spring
Spring Dekaney
Spring Westfield
District 15-6A
Klein
Klein Cain
Klein Collins
Klein Forest
Klein Oak
Tomball
Tomball Memorial
District 16-6A
Bridgeland
Cypress Falls
Cypress Lakes
Cypress Park
Cypress Ranch
Cypress Springs
Cypress Woods
Langham Creek
REGION 3
District 17-6A
Cy-Fair
Cypress Creek
Cypress Ridge
Houston Memorial
Houston Northbrook
Houston Spring Woods
Houston Stratford
Jersey Village
District 18-6A
Houston Bellaire
Houston Carnegie Vanguard*
Houston Chavez
Houston Heights
Houston Lamar
Houston Math, Science & Technology
Houston Westbury
Houston Westside
*Volleyball Only
District 19-6A
Katy
Katy Cinco Ranch
Katy Mayde Creek
Katy Morton Ranch
Katy Seven Lakes
Katy Taylor
Katy Tompkins
District 20-6A
Fort Bend Austin
Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Clements
Fort Bend Dulles
Fort Bend Elkins
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Fort Bend Travis
Richmond George Ranch
District 21-6A
Beaumont West Brook
Galena Park North Shore
Humble
Humble Atascocita
Humble Kingwood
Humble Summer Creek
Sheldon King
District 22-6A
Channelview
Deer Park
Pasadena
Pasadena Dobie
Pasadena Memorial
Pasadena Rayburn
Pasadena South Houston
District 23-6A
Alief Elsik
Alief Hastings
Alief Taylor
Alvin
Alvin Shadow Creek
Houston Strake Jesuit +%
Pearland
Pearland Dawson
District 24-6A
Clute Brazoswood
Dickinson
Friendswood Clear Brook
Houston Clear Lake
League City Clear Creek
League City Clear Falls
League City Clear Springs
REGION 4
District 25-6A
Austin Vandegrift
Cedar Park Vista Ridge
Hutto
Round Rock
Round Rock Cedar Ridge
Round Rock McNeil
Round Rock Stony Point
Round Rock Westwood
District 26-6A
Austin
Austin Akins
Austin Bowie
Austin Lake Travis
Austin Westlake
Buda Hays
Del Valle
San Marcos
District 27-6A
Cibolo Steele
Comal Smithson Valley
Converse Judson
New Braunfels
San Antonio East Central
San Antonio Wagner
Schertz Clemens
South San Antonio
District 28-6A
Northside Brandeis
Northside Clark
San Antonio Churchill
San Antonio Johnson
San Antonio LEE
San Antonio MacArthur
San Antonio Madison
San Antonio Reagan
San Antonio Roosevelt
District 29-6A
Northside Brennan
Northside Harlan
Northside Holmes
Northside Jay
Northside Marshall
Northside O'Connor
Northside Stevens
Northside Taft
Northside Warren
District 30-6A
Del Rio
Eagle Pass
Laredo Alexander
Laredo Johnson
Laredo Nixon
Laredo United
Laredo United South
District 31-6A
Edinburg
Edinburg Economedes
Edinburg North
Edinburg Vela
La Joya
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
Mission
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North
District 32-6A
Brownsville Hanna
Brownsville Rivera
Donna North
Harlingen
Harlingen South
Los Fresnos
San Benito
Weslaco