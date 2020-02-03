UIL Reveals Shakeup of High School Athletic Districts

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Conference 6A realignment is below. Football: 5A | 4A Basketball & Volleyball: 4A

The latest reassignment has created, what our partners at The Dallas Morning News are describing as, one of the toughest districts in Dallas-area history in District 11-6A.

Preliminary enrollments were released in December 2019 to increase transparency and provide for additional verification of enrollment figures. They can be found here. The conferences are created based on student population -- the cutoffs are below.

6A: 2,220 and above -- 246 schools: 245 (Basketball); 245 (Football); 244 (Volleyball)

5A: 1,230 - 2,219 -- 253 schools: 252 (Basketball); 251 (Football); 253 (Volleyball)

4A: 515 - 1,229 -- 206 schools: 206 (Basketball); 188 (Football); 201 (Volleyball)

3A: 230 - 514 -- 235 schools: 235 (Basketball); 210 (Football); 222 (Volleyball)

2A: 105 - 229 -- 201 schools: 201 (Basketball); 190 (Football); 137 (Volleyball)

1A: 104.9 and below -- 218 schools: 217 (Basketball); 153 (Football); 118 (Volleyball)

They are then divided into two divisions, I and II, again based on student population with schools with more students going into Division I and those with fewer students going into Division II.

1A - 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I: 59.5 - 104.9 -- 77 schools

1A Division II: 59.4 and below -- 76 schools

2A Division II: 105 - 165.4 -- 93 schools

3A Division II: 230 - 349 -- 105 schools

4A Division II: 515 - 879 -- 93 schools

5A Division II: 1230 - 1921 -- 122 schools

2020-22 Football, 2020-21 Basketball and Volleyball District Alignment

Conference 6A is below. (% Basketball Only, *Volleyball Only, +Boys Only, # Girls Only)

Region 1

District 1-6A

El Paso Americas

El Paso Coronado

El Paso Eastlake

El Paso Eastwood

El Paso Franklin

El Paso Montwood

El Paso Pebble Hills

El Paso Socorro

District 2-6A

Abilene

Midland

Midland Lee

Odessa

Odessa Permian

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship

District 3-6A

Euless Trinity

Fort Worth Boswell

Fort Worth Paschal

Fort Worth Chisholm Trail

Haltom City Haltom

Hurst Bell

North Crowley

Weatherford

District 4-6A

Keller

Keller Central

Keller Fossil Ridge

Keller Timber Creek

Northwest Eaton

Northwest Nelson

Southlake Carroll

District 5-6A

Allen

Denton Braswell

Denton Guyer

Little Elm

McKinney

McKinney Boyd

Prosper

District 6-6A

Coppell

Lewisville

Lewisville Flower Mound

Lewisville Hebron

Lewisville Marcus

Plano

Plano East

Plano West

District 7-6A

Dallas Jesuit+%

Irving

Irving MacArthur

Irving Nimitz

Richardson

Richardson Berkner

Richardson Lake Highlands

Richardson Pearce

% Basketball Only

+ Boys Only

District 8-6A

Arlington

Arlington Bowie

Arlington Houston

Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin

Grand Prairie

South Grand Prairie

REGION 2

District 9-6A

Garland

Garland Lakeview Centennial

Garland Naaman Forest

Garland Rowlett

Garland Sachse

North Garland

South Garland

Wylie

District 10-6A

Dallas Skyline

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

North Mesquite

Rockwall

Rockwall Heath

Tyler Lee

District 11-6A

Cedar Hill

DeSoto

Duncanville

Mansfield

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Waco

Waco Midway

Waxahachie

District 12-6A

Belton

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Killeen

Killeen Ellison

Killeen Harker Heights

Killeen Shoemaker

Temple

District 13-6A

Conroe

Conroe Grand Oaks

Conroe Oak Ridge

Conroe The Woodlands

Conroe Woodlands College Park

Willis

District 14-6A

Houston Aldine

Houston Benjamin Davis Sr

Houston Eisenhower

Houston MacArthur

Houston Nimitz

Spring

Spring Dekaney

Spring Westfield

District 15-6A

Klein

Klein Cain

Klein Collins

Klein Forest

Klein Oak

Tomball

Tomball Memorial

District 16-6A

Bridgeland

Cypress Falls

Cypress Lakes

Cypress Park

Cypress Ranch

Cypress Springs

Cypress Woods

Langham Creek

REGION 3

District 17-6A

Cy-Fair

Cypress Creek

Cypress Ridge

Houston Memorial

Houston Northbrook

Houston Spring Woods

Houston Stratford

Jersey Village

District 18-6A

Houston Bellaire

Houston Carnegie Vanguard*

Houston Chavez

Houston Heights

Houston Lamar

Houston Math, Science & Technology

Houston Westbury

Houston Westside

*Volleyball Only

District 19-6A

Katy

Katy Cinco Ranch

Katy Mayde Creek

Katy Morton Ranch

Katy Seven Lakes

Katy Taylor

Katy Tompkins

District 20-6A

Fort Bend Austin

Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Clements

Fort Bend Dulles

Fort Bend Elkins

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Fort Bend Travis

Richmond George Ranch

District 21-6A

Beaumont West Brook

Galena Park North Shore

Humble

Humble Atascocita

Humble Kingwood

Humble Summer Creek

Sheldon King

District 22-6A

Channelview

Deer Park

Pasadena

Pasadena Dobie

Pasadena Memorial

Pasadena Rayburn

Pasadena South Houston

District 23-6A

Alief Elsik

Alief Hastings

Alief Taylor

Alvin

Alvin Shadow Creek

Houston Strake Jesuit +%

Pearland

Pearland Dawson

% Basketball Only

+Boys Only

District 24-6A

Clute Brazoswood

Dickinson

Friendswood Clear Brook

Houston Clear Lake

League City Clear Creek

League City Clear Falls

League City Clear Springs

REGION 4

District 25-6A

Austin Vandegrift

Cedar Park Vista Ridge

Hutto

Round Rock

Round Rock Cedar Ridge

Round Rock McNeil

Round Rock Stony Point

Round Rock Westwood

District 26-6A

Austin

Austin Akins

Austin Bowie

Austin Lake Travis

Austin Westlake

Buda Hays

Del Valle

San Marcos

District 27-6A

Cibolo Steele

Comal Smithson Valley

Converse Judson

New Braunfels

San Antonio East Central

San Antonio Wagner

Schertz Clemens

South San Antonio

District 28-6A

Northside Brandeis

Northside Clark

San Antonio Churchill

San Antonio Johnson

San Antonio LEE

San Antonio MacArthur

San Antonio Madison

San Antonio Reagan

San Antonio Roosevelt

District 29-6A

Northside Brennan

Northside Harlan

Northside Holmes

Northside Jay

Northside Marshall

Northside O'Connor

Northside Stevens

Northside Taft

Northside Warren

District 30-6A

Del Rio

Eagle Pass

Laredo Alexander

Laredo Johnson

Laredo Nixon

Laredo United

Laredo United South

District 31-6A

Edinburg

Edinburg Economedes

Edinburg North

Edinburg Vela

La Joya

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln

Mission

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North

District 32-6A

Brownsville Hanna

Brownsville Rivera

Donna North

Harlingen

Harlingen South

Los Fresnos

San Benito

Weslaco