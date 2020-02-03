Class 5A Basketball, Volleyball Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

2020-22 District Realignment: Class 6A (All)

Football: 5A | 4A

Basketball & Volleyball: 5A | 4A

% Basketball Only, * Volleyball Only, + Boys Only, # Girls Only

Region 1

District 1-5A

El Paso

El Paso Andress

El Paso Austin

El Paso Bowie

El Paso Burges

El Paso Chapin

El Paso Irvin

El Paso Jefferson

District 2-5A

Canutillo

Clint Horizon

El Paso Bel Air

El Paso Del Valle

El Paso El Dorado

El Paso Hanks

El Paso Parkland

El Paso Ysleta

District 3-5A

Amarillo

Amarillo Caprock

Amarillo Palo Duro

Amarillo Tascosa

Canyon Randall

Plainview

District 4-5A

Abilene Cooper

Abilene Wylie

Lubbock

Lubbock Cooper

Lubbock Coronado

Lubbock Monterey

District 5-5A

Aledo

Azle

Granbury

White Settlement Brewer

Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Rider

District 6-5A

Colleyville Heritage

Denton

Denton Ryan

Grapevine

Lake Dallas

North Richland Hills Birdville

North Richland Hills Richland

Northwest

Saginaw

District 7-5A

Fort Worth Arlington Heights

Fort Worth North Side

Fort Worth Polytechnic

Fort Worth South Hills

Fort Worth Southwest

Fort Worth Trimble Tech

Fort Worth Wyatt

District 8-5A

Arlington Seguin

Burleson

Burleson Centennial

Crowley

Everman

Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Summit

Mansfield Timberview

REGION 2

District 9-5A

Frisco

Frisco Centennial

Frisco Heritage

Frisco Independence

Frisco Lebanon Trail

Frisco Liberty

Frisco Lone Star

Frisco Memorial

Frisco Reedy

Frisco Wakeland

District 10-5A

Denison

Lewisville The Colony

Lucas Lovejoy

McKinney North

Princeton

Prosper Rock Hill

Sherman

Wylie East

District 11-5A

Carrollton Creekview

Carrollton Smith

Carrollton Turner

Dallas Adams

Dallas Conrad

Dallas Hillcrest

Dallas Jefferson

Dallas White

Dallas Wilson

District 12-5A

Dallas Adamson

Dallas Kimball

Dallas Molina

Dallas Samuell

Dallas Seagoville

Dallas South Oak Cliff

Dallas Spruce

Dallas Sunset

Lancaster

District 13-5A

Crandall

Dallas Highland Park

Forney

Greenville

Mesquite Poteet

North Forney

Royse City

West Mesquite

District 14-5A

Cleburne

Corsicana

Ennis

Joshua

Midlothian

Red Oak

Waco University

District 15-5A

Hallsville

Longview

Longview Pine Tree

Marshall

Mount Pleasant

Sulphur Springs

Texarkana Texas

District 16-5A

Huntsville

Jacksonville

Lufkin

Nacogdoches

Tyler

Whitehouse

REGION 3

District 17-5A

Austin Anderson

Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders*

Austin Crockett

Austin LASA

Austin McCallum

Austin Navarro

Austin Northeast

Austin Travis

Lockhart

*Volleyball Only

District 18-5A

Bastrop

Bastrop Cedar Creek

Elgin

Manor

Pflugerville

Pflugerville Connally

Pflugerville Hendrickson

Pflugerville Weiss

District 19-5A

Brenham

Bryan Rudder

College Station

College Station A&M Consolidated

Katy Paetow

Magnolia

Magnolia West

Waller

District 20-5A

Cleveland

Conroe Caney Creek

Dayton

Humble Kingwood Park

Montgomery

Montgomery Lake Creek

New Caney

New Caney Porter

District 21-5A

Beaumont United

Crosby

Galena Park

Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Nederland

Port Arthur Memorial

Port Neches-Groves

District 22-5A

Baytown Goose Creek Memorial

Baytown Lee

Baytown Sterling

Friendswood

Galveston Ball

La Porte

Manvel

Santa Fe

Texas City

District 23-5A

Houston Austin

Houston Madison

Houston Milby

Houston Northside

Houston Sharpstown

Houston Sterling

Houston Waltrip

Houston Wisdom

District 24-5A

Angleton

Fort Bend Hightower

Fort Bend Kempner

Fort Bend Marshall

Fort Bend Willowridge

Lamar Fulshear

Richmond Foster

Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated

Rosenberg Terry

REGION 4

District 25-5A

Cedar Park

Georgetown

Georgetown East View

Leander

Leander Glenn

Leander Rouse

Liberty Hill

Marble Falls

District 26-5A

Boerne Champion

Buda Johnson

Comal Canyon

Dripping Springs

Kerrville Tivy

Kyle Lehman

San Antonio Alamo Heights

San Antonio Veterans Memorial

Seguin

District 27-5A

San AntonioBrackenridge

San Antonio Burbank

San Antonio Edison

San Antonio Highlands

San Antonio Houston

San Antonio Jefferson

San Antonio Kennedy

San Antonio Lanier

San Antonio Memorial

District 28-5A

Castroville Medina Valley

Eagle Pass Winn

Floresville

San Antonio Harlandale

San Antonio McCollum

San Antonio Southside

San Antonio Southwest

San Antonio Southwest Legacy

District 29-5A

Corpus Christi Carroll

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Corpus Christi King

Corpus Christi Moody

Corpus Christi Ray

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

Gregory-Portland

Victoria East

Victoria West

District 30-5A

La Joya Palmview

Laredo Cigarroa

Laredo Martin

Mission Veterans Memorial

Rio Grande City

Roma

District 31-5A

McAllen

McAllen Memorial

McAllen Rowe

Mission Sharyland

Mission Sharyland Pioneer

Pharr Valley View

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest

District 32-5A

Brownsville Lopez

Brownsville Pace

Brownsville Porter

Brownsville Veterans Memorial

Donna

Edcouch-Elsa

Mercedes

Weslaco East