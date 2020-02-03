UIL

Class 5A Basketball, Volleyball Realignment for 2020-2022

Realignment announced Monday for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

% Basketball Only, * Volleyball Only, + Boys Only, # Girls Only

Region 1

District 1-5A
El Paso
El Paso Andress
El Paso Austin
El Paso Bowie
El Paso Burges
El Paso Chapin
El Paso Irvin
El Paso Jefferson

District 2-5A
Canutillo
Clint Horizon
El Paso Bel Air
El Paso Del Valle
El Paso El Dorado
El Paso Hanks
El Paso Parkland
El Paso Ysleta

District 3-5A
Amarillo
Amarillo Caprock
Amarillo Palo Duro
Amarillo Tascosa
Canyon Randall
Plainview

District 4-5A
Abilene Cooper
Abilene Wylie
Lubbock
Lubbock Cooper
Lubbock Coronado
Lubbock Monterey

District 5-5A
Aledo
Azle
Granbury
White Settlement Brewer
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Rider

District 6-5A
Colleyville Heritage
Denton
Denton Ryan
Grapevine
Lake Dallas
North Richland Hills Birdville
North Richland Hills Richland
Northwest
Saginaw

District 7-5A
Fort Worth Arlington Heights
Fort Worth North Side
Fort Worth Polytechnic
Fort Worth South Hills
Fort Worth Southwest
Fort Worth Trimble Tech
Fort Worth Wyatt

District 8-5A
Arlington Seguin
Burleson
Burleson Centennial
Crowley
Everman
Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Summit
Mansfield Timberview

REGION 2

District 9-5A
Frisco
Frisco Centennial
Frisco Heritage
Frisco Independence
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Liberty
Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Memorial
Frisco Reedy
Frisco Wakeland

District 10-5A
Denison
Lewisville The Colony
Lucas Lovejoy
McKinney North
Princeton
Prosper Rock Hill
Sherman
Wylie East

District 11-5A
Carrollton Creekview
Carrollton Smith
Carrollton Turner
Dallas Adams
Dallas Conrad
Dallas Hillcrest
Dallas Jefferson
Dallas White
Dallas Wilson

District 12-5A
Dallas Adamson
Dallas Kimball
Dallas Molina
Dallas Samuell
Dallas Seagoville
Dallas South Oak Cliff
Dallas Spruce
Dallas Sunset
Lancaster

District 13-5A
Crandall
Dallas Highland Park
Forney
Greenville
Mesquite Poteet
North Forney
Royse City
West Mesquite

District 14-5A
Cleburne
Corsicana
Ennis
Joshua
Midlothian
Red Oak
Waco University

District 15-5A
Hallsville
Longview
Longview Pine Tree
Marshall
Mount Pleasant
Sulphur Springs
Texarkana Texas

District 16-5A
Huntsville
Jacksonville
Lufkin
Nacogdoches
Tyler
Whitehouse

REGION 3

District 17-5A
Austin Anderson
Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders*
Austin Crockett
Austin LASA
Austin McCallum
Austin Navarro
Austin Northeast
Austin Travis
Lockhart
*Volleyball Only

District 18-5A
Bastrop
Bastrop Cedar Creek
Elgin
Manor
Pflugerville
Pflugerville Connally
Pflugerville Hendrickson
Pflugerville Weiss

District 19-5A
Brenham
Bryan Rudder
College Station
College Station A&M Consolidated
Katy Paetow
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Waller

District 20-5A
Cleveland
Conroe Caney Creek
Dayton
Humble Kingwood Park
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake Creek
New Caney
New Caney Porter

District 21-5A
Beaumont United
Crosby
Galena Park
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Nederland
Port Arthur Memorial
Port Neches-Groves

District 22-5A
Baytown Goose Creek Memorial
Baytown Lee
Baytown Sterling
Friendswood
Galveston Ball
La Porte
Manvel
Santa Fe
Texas City

District 23-5A
Houston Austin
Houston Madison
Houston Milby
Houston Northside
Houston Sharpstown
Houston Sterling
Houston Waltrip
Houston Wisdom

District 24-5A
Angleton
Fort Bend Hightower
Fort Bend Kempner
Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Willowridge
Lamar Fulshear
Richmond Foster
Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated
Rosenberg Terry

REGION 4

District 25-5A
Cedar Park
Georgetown
Georgetown East View
Leander
Leander Glenn
Leander Rouse
Liberty Hill
Marble Falls

District 26-5A
Boerne Champion
Buda Johnson
Comal Canyon
Dripping Springs
Kerrville Tivy
Kyle Lehman
San Antonio Alamo Heights
San Antonio Veterans Memorial
Seguin

District 27-5A
San AntonioBrackenridge
San Antonio Burbank
San Antonio Edison
San Antonio Highlands
San Antonio Houston
San Antonio Jefferson
San Antonio Kennedy
San Antonio Lanier
San Antonio Memorial

District 28-5A
Castroville Medina Valley
Eagle Pass Winn
Floresville
San Antonio Harlandale
San Antonio McCollum
San Antonio Southside
San Antonio Southwest
San Antonio Southwest Legacy

District 29-5A
Corpus Christi Carroll
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi King
Corpus Christi Moody
Corpus Christi Ray
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
Gregory-Portland
Victoria East
Victoria West

District 30-5A
La Joya Palmview
Laredo Cigarroa
Laredo Martin
Mission Veterans Memorial
Rio Grande City
Roma

District 31-5A
McAllen
McAllen Memorial
McAllen Rowe
Mission Sharyland
Mission Sharyland Pioneer
Pharr Valley View
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest

District 32-5A
Brownsville Lopez
Brownsville Pace
Brownsville Porter
Brownsville Veterans Memorial
Donna
Edcouch-Elsa
Mercedes
Weslaco East

