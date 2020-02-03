Class 4A Basketball, Volleyball Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

2020-22 District Realignment: Class 6A (All)

% Basketball Only, * Volleyball Only, + Boys Only, # Girls Only

Region 1

District 1-4A

Clint

Clint Mountain View

El Paso Harmony Science Academy

El Paso Riverside

El Paso Young Women's STEAM#

Fabens

San Elizario

District 2-4A

Andrews

Fort Stockton

Midland Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Seminole

District 3-4A

Big Spring

Levelland

Lubbock Estacado

San Angelo Lake View

Snyder

Sweetwater

District 4-4A

Borger

Canyon

Dumas

Hereford

Pampa

Perryton

District 5-4A

Burkburnett

Graham

Iowa Park

Mineral Wells

Vernon

Wichita Falls Hirschi

District 6-4A

Brownwood

Gatesville

Glen Rose

Lampasas

Stephenville

District 7-4A

Argyle

Bridgeport

Decatur

Krum

Lake Worth

River Oaks Castleberry

Springtown

District 8-4A

Fort Worth Benbrook

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Fort Worth Dunbar

Fort Worth Eastern Hills

Fort Worth Western Hills

Fort Worth Young Men's Leadership Academy+%

Fort Worth Young Women's Leadership#

% Basketball Only, +Boys Only, #Girls Only

Region 2

District 9-4A

Anna

Aubrey

Celina

Gainesville

Melissa

Sanger

Van Alstyne

District 10-4A

Carrollton Ranchview

Dallas Uplift Williams Prep

Fort Worth Harmony School of Nature & Athletics

Kennedale

Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy

Uplift North Hills Prep

Uplift Summit International Prep

District 11-4A

Alvarado

Ferris

Godley

Hillsboro

Midlothian Heritage

Venus

Waxahachie Life

District 12-4A

Dallas Carter

Dallas Hutchins

Dallas Lincoln

Dallas Pinkston

Dallas Roosevelt

North Dallas

District 13-4A

Caddo Mills

Farmersville

Kaufman

Nevada Community

Quinlan Ford

Sunnyvale

Terrell

District 14-4A

Athens

Brownsboro

Canton

Mabank

Van

Wills Point

District 15-4A

Gilmer

Paris

Paris North Lamar

Pittsburg

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Texarkana Pleasant Grove

District 16-4A

Bullard

Cumberland Academy

Henderson

Kilgore

Lindale

Longview Spring Hill

Tyler Chapel Hill

Region 3

District 17-4A

Carthage

Center

Hudson%

Jasper

Palestine

Rusk

% Basketball Only

District 18-4A

China Spring

Madisonville

Mexia

Robinson

Waco Connally

Waco La Vega

District 19-4A

Burnet

Georgetown Gateway (Boys Basketball, Volleyball)

Jarrell

Lake Belton

Salado

Taylor

District 20-4A

Austin Achieve

Austin Eastside Memorial

Austin Johnson

Giddings

La Grange

Manor New Tech

Smithville

District 21-4A

Hamshire-Fannett

Hardin-Jefferson

Huffman Hargrave

Liberty

Livingston

Shepherd

Splendora

District 22-4A

Bridge City

Lumberton

Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Orangefield

Silsbee

Vidor

West Orange-Stark

District 23-4A

Houston Furr

Houston Kashmere

Houston Mickey Leland College Prep Academy+%

Houston North Forest

Houston Scarborough

Houston Washington

Houston Wheatley

Houston Worthing

Houston Yates

% Basketball Only, +Boys Only

District 24-4A

Bellville

El Campo

Navasota

Royal

Sealy

Wharton

Region 4

District 25-4A

Bay City

Freeport Brazosport

La Marque

Needville

Stafford

Sweeny

West Columbia Columbia

District 26-4A

Beeville Jones

Corpus Christi Miller

Corpus Christi West Oso

Ingleside

Port Lavaca Calhoun

Rockport-Fulton

Sinton

District 27-4A

Cuero

Geronimo Navarro

Gonzales

La Vernia

Pleasanton

District 28-4A

Bandera

Boerne

Comal Canyon Lake

Comal Davenport%

Fredericksburg

Wimberley

% Basketball Only

District 29-4A

Devine

San Antonio Brooks Academy

San Antonio Young Men's Leadership+%

San Antonio Young Women's Leadership#

San Antonio Fox Tech

Somerset

% Basketball Only, Boys Only, Girls Only

District 30-4A

Carrizo Springs

Crystal City

Hondo

Pearsall

Uvalde

District 31-4A

Alice

Corpus Christi Calallen

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Kingsville King

Robstown

Zapata

District 32-4A

Hidalgo Early College

La Feria

Port Isabel

Raymondville

Rio Grande City Grulla

Rio Hondo