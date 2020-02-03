Class 4A Basketball, Volleyball Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
% Basketball Only, * Volleyball Only, + Boys Only, # Girls Only
Region 1
District 1-4A
Clint
Clint Mountain View
El Paso Harmony Science Academy
El Paso Riverside
El Paso Young Women's STEAM#
Fabens
San Elizario
District 2-4A
Andrews
Fort Stockton
Midland Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Seminole
District 3-4A
Big Spring
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
San Angelo Lake View
Snyder
Sweetwater
District 4-4A
Borger
Canyon
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa
Perryton
District 5-4A
Burkburnett
Graham
Iowa Park
Mineral Wells
Vernon
Wichita Falls Hirschi
District 6-4A
Brownwood
Gatesville
Glen Rose
Lampasas
Stephenville
District 7-4A
Argyle
Bridgeport
Decatur
Krum
Lake Worth
River Oaks Castleberry
Springtown
District 8-4A
Fort Worth Benbrook
Fort Worth Carter-Riverside
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Fort Worth Dunbar
Fort Worth Eastern Hills
Fort Worth Western Hills
Fort Worth Young Men's Leadership Academy+%
Fort Worth Young Women's Leadership#
Region 2
District 9-4A
Anna
Aubrey
Celina
Gainesville
Melissa
Sanger
Van Alstyne
District 10-4A
Carrollton Ranchview
Dallas Uplift Williams Prep
Fort Worth Harmony School of Nature & Athletics
Kennedale
Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy
Uplift North Hills Prep
Uplift Summit International Prep
District 11-4A
Alvarado
Ferris
Godley
Hillsboro
Midlothian Heritage
Venus
Waxahachie Life
District 12-4A
Dallas Carter
Dallas Hutchins
Dallas Lincoln
Dallas Pinkston
Dallas Roosevelt
North Dallas
District 13-4A
Caddo Mills
Farmersville
Kaufman
Nevada Community
Quinlan Ford
Sunnyvale
Terrell
District 14-4A
Athens
Brownsboro
Canton
Mabank
Van
Wills Point
District 15-4A
Gilmer
Paris
Paris North Lamar
Pittsburg
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Texarkana Pleasant Grove
District 16-4A
Bullard
Cumberland Academy
Henderson
Kilgore
Lindale
Longview Spring Hill
Tyler Chapel Hill
Region 3
District 17-4A
Carthage
Center
Hudson%
Jasper
Palestine
Rusk
District 18-4A
China Spring
Madisonville
Mexia
Robinson
Waco Connally
Waco La Vega
District 19-4A
Burnet
Georgetown Gateway (Boys Basketball, Volleyball)
Jarrell
Lake Belton
Salado
Taylor
District 20-4A
Austin Achieve
Austin Eastside Memorial
Austin Johnson
Giddings
La Grange
Manor New Tech
Smithville
District 21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Huffman Hargrave
Liberty
Livingston
Shepherd
Splendora
District 22-4A
Bridge City
Lumberton
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Orangefield
Silsbee
Vidor
West Orange-Stark
District 23-4A
Houston Furr
Houston Kashmere
Houston Mickey Leland College Prep Academy+%
Houston North Forest
Houston Scarborough
Houston Washington
Houston Wheatley
Houston Worthing
Houston Yates
District 24-4A
Bellville
El Campo
Navasota
Royal
Sealy
Wharton
Region 4
District 25-4A
Bay City
Freeport Brazosport
La Marque
Needville
Stafford
Sweeny
West Columbia Columbia
District 26-4A
Beeville Jones
Corpus Christi Miller
Corpus Christi West Oso
Ingleside
Port Lavaca Calhoun
Rockport-Fulton
Sinton
District 27-4A
Cuero
Geronimo Navarro
Gonzales
La Vernia
Pleasanton
District 28-4A
Bandera
Boerne
Comal Canyon Lake
Comal Davenport%
Fredericksburg
Wimberley
District 29-4A
Devine
San Antonio Brooks Academy
San Antonio Young Men's Leadership+%
San Antonio Young Women's Leadership#
San Antonio Fox Tech
Somerset
District 30-4A
Carrizo Springs
Crystal City
Hondo
Pearsall
Uvalde
District 31-4A
Alice
Corpus Christi Calallen
Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
Kingsville King
Robstown
Zapata
District 32-4A
Hidalgo Early College
La Feria
Port Isabel
Raymondville
Rio Grande City Grulla
Rio Hondo