Class 1A Basketball Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Class 1A Basketball

Region 1

District 1-1A

Booker

Briscoe Fort Elliott

Darrouzett

Follett

Lefors

McLean

Miami

District 2-1A

Claude

Groom

Hedley

Silverton

Turkey Valley

White Deer

District 3-1A

Adrian

Channing

Happy

Hartley

Nazareth

Texline

Wildorado

District 4-1A

Amherst

Anton

Cotton Center

Earth Springlake

Hart

Kress

Lazbuddie

District 5-1A

Afton Patton Springs

Guthrie

Jayton

Matador Motley County

Paducah

Spur

District 6-1A

Crosbyton

Lorenzo

O'Donnell

Petersburg

Southland

Wilson

District 7-1A

Loop

Meadow

Welch Dawson

Wellman-Union

Whiteface

Whitharral

District 8-1A

Ackerly Sands

Gail Borden County

Garden City

Lamesa Klondike

Lenorah Grady

TLC Academy - Midland

Region 2

District 9-1A

Balmorhea

Dell City

Fort Davis

Marfa

Sierra Blanca

Valentine

Van Horn

District 10-1A

Comstock

Grandfalls-Royalty

Imperial Buena Vista

Iraan

Marathon+

Rankin

Sanderson

+Boys Only

District 11-1A

Blackwell

Bronte

Mertzon Irion County

Robert Lee

Sterling City

Water Valley

District 12-1A

Eden

Menard

Olfen

Paint Rock

Santa Anna

Valera Panther Creek

Veribest

District 13-1A

Baird

Clyde Eula

Cross Plains

May

Moran

Rising Star

District 14-1A

Hermleigh

Ira

Loraine

Roscoe Highland

Texas Leadership of Abilene

Trent

Westbrook

District 15-1A

Aspermont

Haskell Paint Creek

Knox City

Lueders-Avoca

Roby

Rotan

Rule

District 16-1A

Benjamin

Chillicothe

Crowell

Electra

Harrold

Munday

Vernon Northside

Region 3

District 17-1A

Brookesmith

Cherokee

Lohn

Lometa

Richland Springs

Rochelle

District 18-1A

Blanket

Evant

Gustine

Mullin

Priddy

Sidney

Zephyr

District 19-1A

Bluff Dale

Gordon

Gorman

Huckabay

Lingleville

Strawn

Three Way School

District 20-1A

Blum

Covington

Iredell

Kopperl

Morgan

Texas Leadership of Arlington

Walnut Springs

District 21-1A

Bryson

Graford

Newcastle

Perrin-Whitt

Throckmorton

Woodson

District 22-1A

Bellevue

Bowie Gold-Burg

Forestburg

Henrietta Midway

Nocona Prairie Valley

Saint Jo

Slidell

District 23-1A

Campbell

Cumby Miller Grove

Dodd City

Ector

Fruitvale

Greenville Pioneer Technology

Ladonia Fannindel

Savoy

District 24-1A

Avery

Avinger

Bloomburg

Gilmer Union Hill

Saltillo

Sulphur Bluff

Yantis

Region 4

District 25-1A

Abbott

Aquilla

Cranfills Gap

Gholson

Jonesboro

Mount Calm

Oglesby

District 26-1A

Avalon

Bynum

Coolidge

Hubbard

Milford

Penelope

Trinidad

District 27-1A

Apple Springs

Groveton Centerville

Kennard

Laneville

Neches

Oakwood

Wells

District 28-1A

Burkeville

Chester

Chireno

Goodrich

High Island

Leggett

Zavalla

District 29-1A

Bartlett

Buckholts

Calvert

Dime Box

Fayetteville

North Zulch

Richards

Round Top-Carmine

District 30-1A

Austwell-Tivoli

McDade

Moulton

Nordheim

Prairie Lea

Runge

Texas Empowerment Academy

Waelder

District 31-1A

Barksdale Nueces Canyon

D'Hanis

Knippa

Leakey

Medina

Rocksprings

Utopia

District 32-1A

Benavides

Bruni

Lasara

San Isidro

San Perlita

Tilden McMullen County