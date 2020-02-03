Class 1A Basketball Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
2020-22 District Realignment: Class 6A (All)
Football: 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A 6-Man
Basketball & Volleyball: 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A BB | 2A VB | 1A BB
Class 1A Basketball
Region 1
District 1-1A
Booker
Briscoe Fort Elliott
Darrouzett
Follett
Lefors
McLean
Miami
District 2-1A
Claude
Groom
Hedley
Silverton
Turkey Valley
White Deer
District 3-1A
Adrian
Channing
Happy
Hartley
Nazareth
Texline
Wildorado
District 4-1A
Amherst
Anton
Cotton Center
Earth Springlake
Hart
Kress
Lazbuddie
District 5-1A
Afton Patton Springs
Guthrie
Jayton
Matador Motley County
Paducah
Spur
District 6-1A
Crosbyton
Lorenzo
O'Donnell
Petersburg
Southland
Wilson
District 7-1A
Loop
Meadow
Welch Dawson
Wellman-Union
Whiteface
Whitharral
District 8-1A
Ackerly Sands
Gail Borden County
Garden City
Lamesa Klondike
Lenorah Grady
TLC Academy - Midland
Region 2
District 9-1A
Balmorhea
Dell City
Fort Davis
Marfa
Sierra Blanca
Valentine
Van Horn
District 10-1A
Comstock
Grandfalls-Royalty
Imperial Buena Vista
Iraan
Marathon+
Rankin
Sanderson
+Boys Only
District 11-1A
Blackwell
Bronte
Mertzon Irion County
Robert Lee
Sterling City
Water Valley
District 12-1A
Eden
Menard
Olfen
Paint Rock
Santa Anna
Valera Panther Creek
Veribest
District 13-1A
Baird
Clyde Eula
Cross Plains
May
Moran
Rising Star
District 14-1A
Hermleigh
Ira
Loraine
Roscoe Highland
Texas Leadership of Abilene
Trent
Westbrook
District 15-1A
Aspermont
Haskell Paint Creek
Knox City
Lueders-Avoca
Roby
Rotan
Rule
District 16-1A
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Crowell
Electra
Harrold
Munday
Vernon Northside
Region 3
District 17-1A
Brookesmith
Cherokee
Lohn
Lometa
Richland Springs
Rochelle
District 18-1A
Blanket
Evant
Gustine
Mullin
Priddy
Sidney
Zephyr
District 19-1A
Bluff Dale
Gordon
Gorman
Huckabay
Lingleville
Strawn
Three Way School
District 20-1A
Blum
Covington
Iredell
Kopperl
Morgan
Texas Leadership of Arlington
Walnut Springs
District 21-1A
Bryson
Graford
Newcastle
Perrin-Whitt
Throckmorton
Woodson
District 22-1A
Bellevue
Bowie Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Henrietta Midway
Nocona Prairie Valley
Saint Jo
Slidell
District 23-1A
Campbell
Cumby Miller Grove
Dodd City
Ector
Fruitvale
Greenville Pioneer Technology
Ladonia Fannindel
Savoy
District 24-1A
Avery
Avinger
Bloomburg
Gilmer Union Hill
Saltillo
Sulphur Bluff
Yantis
Region 4
District 25-1A
Abbott
Aquilla
Cranfills Gap
Gholson
Jonesboro
Mount Calm
Oglesby
District 26-1A
Avalon
Bynum
Coolidge
Hubbard
Milford
Penelope
Trinidad
District 27-1A
Apple Springs
Groveton Centerville
Kennard
Laneville
Neches
Oakwood
Wells
District 28-1A
Burkeville
Chester
Chireno
Goodrich
High Island
Leggett
Zavalla
District 29-1A
Bartlett
Buckholts
Calvert
Dime Box
Fayetteville
North Zulch
Richards
Round Top-Carmine
District 30-1A
Austwell-Tivoli
McDade
Moulton
Nordheim
Prairie Lea
Runge
Texas Empowerment Academy
Waelder
District 31-1A
Barksdale Nueces Canyon
D'Hanis
Knippa
Leakey
Medina
Rocksprings
Utopia
District 32-1A
Benavides
Bruni
Lasara
San Isidro
San Perlita
Tilden McMullen County