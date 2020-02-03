UIL

Class 1A Basketball Realignment for 2020-2022

Realignment announced Monday for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Class 1A Basketball
Region 1

District 1-1A
 Booker
Briscoe Fort Elliott
Darrouzett
Follett
Lefors
McLean
Miami

District 2-1A
 Claude
Groom
Hedley
Silverton
Turkey Valley
White Deer

District 3-1A
 Adrian
Channing
Happy
Hartley
Nazareth
Texline
Wildorado

District 4-1A
 Amherst
Anton
Cotton Center
Earth Springlake
Hart
Kress
Lazbuddie

District 5-1A
 Afton Patton Springs
Guthrie
Jayton
Matador Motley County
Paducah
Spur

District 6-1A
 Crosbyton
Lorenzo
O'Donnell
Petersburg
Southland
Wilson

District 7-1A
 Loop
Meadow
Welch Dawson
Wellman-Union
Whiteface
Whitharral

District 8-1A
 Ackerly Sands
Gail Borden County
Garden City
Lamesa Klondike
Lenorah Grady
TLC Academy - Midland

Region 2

District 9-1A
 Balmorhea
Dell City
Fort Davis
Marfa
Sierra Blanca
Valentine
Van Horn

District 10-1A
 Comstock
Grandfalls-Royalty
Imperial Buena Vista
Iraan
Marathon+
Rankin
Sanderson
+Boys Only

District 11-1A
Blackwell
Bronte
Mertzon Irion County
Robert Lee
Sterling City
Water Valley

District 12-1A
 Eden
Menard
Olfen
Paint Rock
Santa Anna
Valera Panther Creek
Veribest

District 13-1A
 Baird
Clyde Eula
Cross Plains
May
Moran
Rising Star

District 14-1A
 Hermleigh
Ira
Loraine
Roscoe Highland
Texas Leadership of Abilene
Trent
Westbrook

District 15-1A
 Aspermont
Haskell Paint Creek
Knox City
Lueders-Avoca
Roby
Rotan
Rule

District 16-1A
 Benjamin
Chillicothe
Crowell
Electra
Harrold
Munday
Vernon Northside

Region 3

District 17-1A
 Brookesmith
Cherokee
Lohn
Lometa
Richland Springs
Rochelle

District 18-1A
 Blanket
Evant
Gustine
Mullin
Priddy
Sidney
Zephyr

District 19-1A
 Bluff Dale
Gordon
Gorman
Huckabay
Lingleville
Strawn
Three Way School

District 20-1A
 Blum
Covington
Iredell
Kopperl
Morgan
Texas Leadership of Arlington
Walnut Springs

District 21-1A
 Bryson
Graford
Newcastle
Perrin-Whitt
Throckmorton
Woodson

District 22-1A
 Bellevue
Bowie Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Henrietta Midway
Nocona Prairie Valley
Saint Jo
Slidell

District 23-1A
 Campbell
Cumby Miller Grove
Dodd City
Ector
Fruitvale
Greenville Pioneer Technology
Ladonia Fannindel
Savoy

District 24-1A
 Avery
Avinger
Bloomburg
Gilmer Union Hill
Saltillo
Sulphur Bluff
Yantis

Region 4

District 25-1A
 Abbott
Aquilla
Cranfills Gap
Gholson
Jonesboro
Mount Calm
Oglesby

District 26-1A
 Avalon
Bynum
Coolidge
Hubbard
Milford
Penelope
Trinidad

District 27-1A
 Apple Springs
Groveton Centerville
Kennard
Laneville
Neches
Oakwood
Wells

District 28-1A
 Burkeville
Chester
Chireno
Goodrich
High Island
Leggett
Zavalla

District 29-1A
 Bartlett
Buckholts
Calvert
Dime Box
Fayetteville
North Zulch
Richards
Round Top-Carmine

District 30-1A
 Austwell-Tivoli
McDade
Moulton
Nordheim
Prairie Lea
Runge
Texas Empowerment Academy
Waelder

District 31-1A
 Barksdale Nueces Canyon
D'Hanis
Knippa
Leakey
Medina
Rocksprings
Utopia

District 32-1A
 Benavides
Bruni
Lasara
San Isidro
San Perlita
Tilden McMullen County

