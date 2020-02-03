Class 1A 6-Man Football Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Class 1A 6-Man Football
Division I, Region 1
District 1-1A
Claude
Happy
McLean
Turkey Valley
White Deer
District 2-1A
Earth Springlake
Kress
Lorenzo
Nazareth
Petersburg
District 3-1A
Crowell
Knox City
Paducah
Spur
Vernon Northside
District 4-1A
Gail Borden County
Meadow
O'Donnell
Wellman-Union
Whiteface
Division I, Region 2
District 5-1A
Fort Davis
Imperial Buena Vista
Marfa
Van Horn
District 6-1A
Garden City
Lenorah Grady
Rankin
TLC Academy - Midland
District 7-1A
Aspermont
Hermleigh
Ira
Roby
Rotan
District 8-1A
Bronte
Robert Lee
Roscoe Highland
Sterling City
Westbrook
Division I, Region 3
District 9-1A
Bryson
Newcastle
Perrin-Whitt
Saint Jo
Texas Leadership of Arlington
District 10-1A
Campbell
Fruitvale
Gilmer Union Hill
Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel
Savoy
District 11-1A
Avalon
Blum
Bynum
Covington
Milford
District 12-1A
Abbott
Aquilla
Coolidge
Gholson
Penelope
Division I, Region 4
District 13-1A
Baird
Gorman
Lingleville
May
Santa Anna
District 14-1A
Eden
Mertzon Irion County
Paint Rock
Veribest
Water Valley
District 15-1A
Evant
Jonesboro
Lometa
Zephyr
District 16-1A
Barksdale Nueces Canyon
Leakey
McDade
Medina
Prairie Lea
Division II, Region 1
District 1-1A
Darrouzett
Follett
Hedley
Lefors
Miami
District 2-1A
Groom
Hart
Silverton
Wildorado
District 3-1A
Amherst
Anton
Cotton Center
Lazbuddie
Whitharral
District 4-1A
Ackerly Sands
Lamesa Klondike
Loop
Welch Dawson
Wilson
Division II, Region 2
District 5-1A
Balmorhea
Dell City
Grandfalls-Royalty
Sanderson
Sierra Blanca
Valentine
District 6-1A
Blackwell
Loraine
Olfen
Texas Leadership of Abilene
Trent
District 7-1A
Afton Patton Springs
Guthrie
Jayton
Matador Motley County
Southland
District 8-1A
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Harrold
Rule
Division II, Region 3
District 9-1A
Haskell Paint Creek
Lueders-Avoca
Moran
Throckmorton
Woodson
District 10-1A
Bowie Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Ladonia Fannindel
Trinidad
District 11-1A
Bluff Dale
Gordon
Gustine
Strawn
Three Way School
District 12-1A
Cranfills Gap
Iredell
Kopperl
Morgan
Walnut Springs
Division II, Region 4
District 13-1A
Apple Springs
Calvert
Chester
Oakwood
District 14-1A
Buckholts
Dime Box
Mount Calm
Oglesby
District 15-1A
Blanket
Brookesmith
Rising Star
Sidney
Valera Panther Creek
District 16-1A
Cherokee
Lohn
Mullin
Richland Springs
Rochelle