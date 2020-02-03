UIL

Class 1A 6-Man Football Realignment for 2020-2022

Realignment announced Monday for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Class 1A 6-Man Football
Division I, Region 1

District 1-1A
 Claude
Happy
McLean
Turkey Valley
White Deer

District 2-1A
 Earth Springlake
Kress
Lorenzo
Nazareth
Petersburg

District 3-1A
 Crowell
Knox City
Paducah
Spur
Vernon Northside

District 4-1A
 Gail Borden County
Meadow
O'Donnell
Wellman-Union
Whiteface

Division I, Region 2

District 5-1A
 Fort Davis
Imperial Buena Vista
Marfa
Van Horn

District 6-1A
 Garden City
Lenorah Grady
Rankin
TLC Academy - Midland

District 7-1A
 Aspermont
Hermleigh
Ira
Roby
Rotan

District 8-1A
 Bronte
Robert Lee
Roscoe Highland
Sterling City
Westbrook

Division I, Region 3

District 9-1A
 Bryson
Newcastle
Perrin-Whitt
Saint Jo
Texas Leadership of Arlington

District 10-1A
 Campbell
Fruitvale
Gilmer Union Hill
Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel
Savoy

District 11-1A
 Avalon
Blum
Bynum
Covington
Milford

District 12-1A
 Abbott
Aquilla
Coolidge
Gholson
Penelope

Division I, Region 4

District 13-1A
 Baird
Gorman
Lingleville
May
Santa Anna

District 14-1A
 Eden
Mertzon Irion County
Paint Rock
Veribest
Water Valley

District 15-1A
 Evant
Jonesboro
Lometa
Zephyr

District 16-1A
 Barksdale Nueces Canyon
Leakey
McDade
Medina
Prairie Lea

Division II, Region 1

District 1-1A
 Darrouzett
Follett
Hedley
Lefors
Miami

District 2-1A
 Groom
Hart
Silverton
Wildorado

District 3-1A
 Amherst
Anton
Cotton Center
Lazbuddie
Whitharral

District 4-1A
 Ackerly Sands
Lamesa Klondike
Loop
Welch Dawson
Wilson

Division II, Region 2

District 5-1A
 Balmorhea
Dell City
Grandfalls-Royalty
Sanderson
Sierra Blanca
Valentine

District 6-1A
 Blackwell
Loraine
Olfen
Texas Leadership of Abilene
Trent

District 7-1A
 Afton Patton Springs
Guthrie
Jayton
Matador Motley County
Southland

District 8-1A
 Benjamin
Chillicothe
Harrold
Rule

Division II, Region 3

District 9-1A
 Haskell Paint Creek
Lueders-Avoca
Moran
Throckmorton
Woodson

District 10-1A
 Bowie Gold-Burg
Forestburg
Ladonia Fannindel
Trinidad

District 11-1A
 Bluff Dale
Gordon
Gustine
Strawn
Three Way School

District 12-1A
 Cranfills Gap
Iredell
Kopperl
Morgan
Walnut Springs

Division II, Region 4

District 13-1A
 Apple Springs
Calvert
Chester
Oakwood

District 14-1A
 Buckholts
Dime Box
Mount Calm
Oglesby

District 15-1A
 Blanket
Brookesmith
Rising Star
Sidney
Valera Panther Creek

District 16-1A
 Cherokee
Lohn
Mullin
Richland Springs
Rochelle

