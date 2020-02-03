Class 1A 6-Man Football Realignment for 2020-2022

Texas' University Interscholastic League revealed their biennial shakeup of athletic districts Monday. The districts are realigned every two years based on student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

2020-22 District Realignment: Class 6A (All)

Football: 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A 6-Man

Basketball & Volleyball: 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A BB | 2A VB | 1A BB

Class 1A 6-Man Football

Division I, Region 1

District 1-1A

Claude

Happy

McLean

Turkey Valley

White Deer

District 2-1A

Earth Springlake

Kress

Lorenzo

Nazareth

Petersburg

District 3-1A

Crowell

Knox City

Paducah

Spur

Vernon Northside

District 4-1A

Gail Borden County

Meadow

O'Donnell

Wellman-Union

Whiteface

Division I, Region 2

District 5-1A

Fort Davis

Imperial Buena Vista

Marfa

Van Horn

District 6-1A

Garden City

Lenorah Grady

Rankin

TLC Academy - Midland

District 7-1A

Aspermont

Hermleigh

Ira

Roby

Rotan

District 8-1A

Bronte

Robert Lee

Roscoe Highland

Sterling City

Westbrook

Division I, Region 3

District 9-1A

Bryson

Newcastle

Perrin-Whitt

Saint Jo

Texas Leadership of Arlington

District 10-1A

Campbell

Fruitvale

Gilmer Union Hill

Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel

Savoy

District 11-1A

Avalon

Blum

Bynum

Covington

Milford

District 12-1A

Abbott

Aquilla

Coolidge

Gholson

Penelope

Division I, Region 4

District 13-1A

Baird

Gorman

Lingleville

May

Santa Anna

District 14-1A

Eden

Mertzon Irion County

Paint Rock

Veribest

Water Valley

District 15-1A

Evant

Jonesboro

Lometa

Zephyr

District 16-1A

Barksdale Nueces Canyon

Leakey

McDade

Medina

Prairie Lea

Division II, Region 1

District 1-1A

Darrouzett

Follett

Hedley

Lefors

Miami

District 2-1A

Groom

Hart

Silverton

Wildorado

District 3-1A

Amherst

Anton

Cotton Center

Lazbuddie

Whitharral

District 4-1A

Ackerly Sands

Lamesa Klondike

Loop

Welch Dawson

Wilson

Division II, Region 2

District 5-1A

Balmorhea

Dell City

Grandfalls-Royalty

Sanderson

Sierra Blanca

Valentine

District 6-1A

Blackwell

Loraine

Olfen

Texas Leadership of Abilene

Trent

District 7-1A

Afton Patton Springs

Guthrie

Jayton

Matador Motley County

Southland

District 8-1A

Benjamin

Chillicothe

Harrold

Rule

Division II, Region 3

District 9-1A

Haskell Paint Creek

Lueders-Avoca

Moran

Throckmorton

Woodson

District 10-1A

Bowie Gold-Burg

Forestburg

Ladonia Fannindel

Trinidad

District 11-1A

Bluff Dale

Gordon

Gustine

Strawn

Three Way School

District 12-1A

Cranfills Gap

Iredell

Kopperl

Morgan

Walnut Springs

Division II, Region 4

District 13-1A

Apple Springs

Calvert

Chester

Oakwood

District 14-1A

Buckholts

Dime Box

Mount Calm

Oglesby

District 15-1A

Blanket

Brookesmith

Rising Star

Sidney

Valera Panther Creek

District 16-1A

Cherokee

Lohn

Mullin

Richland Springs

Rochelle