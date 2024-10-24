What is a limited ballot in Texas? Do you need one?

Have you heard of a limited ballot or have you been asked to vote with one?

Texas voters who move out of the county where they are registered to vote and who have not registered to vote in their new county will be allowed to vote early in their new county only with a limited ballot. Voters may also be asked to use a limited ballot if they have registered in their new county but if that registration has not taken effect by Election Day.

The limited ballot will contain all statewide races, but voters will only be able to vote on district races that are in common with both their old and new addresses and they are only allowed to be used during early voting.

The Texas Secretary of State published the following conditions for using a limited ballot:

The person seeking to vote a limited ballot would be eligible to vote in the former county of residence on election day if still residing there;

The person seeking to vote a limited ballot is registered to vote in the former county of residence at the time the person (1) offers to vote in the new county of residence or (2) applies for registration in the new county; and

The person’s voter registration is not effective in the new county of residence on or before election day.

Limited ballots can be used in person at the county's main voting location or by mail if the voter requests a mail-in ballot by the deadline. In either case, an application for a limited ballot must also be completed before the ballot will be created.

Using a limited ballot will also cancel the voter's registration in their old county and register them in their new one.

Limited ballots will be cast into a dedicated ballot box making reconciliation of the votes easier on election workers.