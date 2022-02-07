March Primary 2022: Who is on the Republican and Democratic Ballots in North Texas

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, but before candidates can get on the ballot they have to win their party's primary.

This year, the Texas primary is on Tuesday, March 1. Any race requiring a runoff would face another vote on Tuesday, May 24.

Voters in the primary must choose a party and can only vote on that party's ticket in the primary. To see ballots from each county, by party, click on the county in the list below.

Democrat: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

Republican: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

Early voting runs Feb. 14-25. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18 (received, not postmarked). The ballot must be received by March 1 if not postmarked or by 5 p.m. March 3 if postmarked by 7 p.m. March 1.