March Primary 2022: Who is on the Republican Ballot in Dallas County?

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, but before candidates can get on the ballot they have to win their party's primary.

This year, the Texas primary is on Tuesday, March 1. Any race requiring a runoff would face another vote on Tuesday, May 24.

Early voting runs Feb. 14-25. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18 (received, not postmarked). The ballot must be received by March 1 if not postmarked or by 5 p.m. March 3 if postmarked by 7 p.m. March 1.

A list of candidates appearing on ballots in Dallas County is below.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVES

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 5

LANCE GOODEN

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 6

JAKE ELLZEY

BILL PAYNE

JAMES BUFORD

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 24

BETH VANDUYNE

NATE WEYMOUTH

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 30

JAMES "J. FRANK" HARRIS

DAKINYA "KINYA" JEFFERSON

JAMES RODGERS

LIZBETH DIAZ

KELVIN GOODWIN-CASTILLO

ANGEIGH J. ROC'ELLERPITTS

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 32

ANTONIO SWAD

DARRELL DAY

BRAD NAMDAR

JUSTIN WEBB

NATHAN DAVIS

EE OKPA

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 33

ROBERT MAC GLAFLIN

PATRICK DAVID GILLESPIE

GOVERNOR

CHAD PRATHER

RICK PERRY

KANDY KAYE HORN

PAUL BELEW

DANNY HARRISON

ALLEN B. WEST

GREG ABBOTT

DON HUFFINES

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

TRAYCE BRADFORD

DANIEL MILLER

ZACH VANCE

TODD M. BULLIS

DAN PATRICK

AARON SORRELLS

ATTORNEY GENERAL

EVA GUZMAN

LOUIE GOHMERT

KEN PAXTON

GEORGE P. BUSH

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

GLENN HEGAR

MARK V. GOLOBY

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

BEN ARMENTA

WESTON MARTINEZ

TIM WESTLEY

DAWN BUCKINGHAM

VICTOR AVILA

JON SPIERS

RUFUS LOPEZ

DON W. MINTON

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

SID MILLER

CAREY A. COUNSIL

JAMES WHITE

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

WAYNE CHRISTIAN

SARAH STOGNER

TOM SLOCUM JR

DAWAYNE TIPTON

MARVIN "SARGE" SUMMERS

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

DEBRA LEHRMANN

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

REBECA HUDDLE

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

DAVID J. SCHENCK

EVAN YOUNG

COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 2

MARY LOU KEEL

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 5

SCOTT WALKER

CLINT MORGAN

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 6

JESSE F. MCCLURE, III

BOARD OF EDUCATION

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 9

KEVEN M. ELLIS

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 11

"DC" CALDWELL

JOSHUA TARBAY

PATRICIA "PAT" HARDY

REBECCA GARCIA

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 12

PAM LITTLE

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 13

AJUA MASON

KATHRYN MONETTE

A. DENISE RUSSELL

NATALIE KOHN

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 14

EVELYN BROOKS

SUE MELTON-MALONE

STATE SENATE

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 2

BOB HALL

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 12

TAN PARKER

CHRIS RUSSELL

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 16

BRANDON COPELAND

STATE HOUSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 102

SUSAN FISCHER

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 105

ALLAN E. MEAGHER

GERSON HERNANDEZ

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 108

MORGAN MEYER

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 111

BENNY FLORES YRIGOLLEN

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 112

ANGIE CHEN BUTTON

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 114

MARK HAJDU

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 115

MELISA DENIS

COURT OF APPEALS

JUSTICE, 5TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 4

EMILY A. MISKEL

JUSTICE, 5TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 7

KRISTINA WILLIAMS

DISTRICT JUDGES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 44TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ASHLEY WYSOCKI

DISTRICT JUDGE, 303RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RHONDA HUNTER

DALLAS COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

FAITH JOHNSON

DALLAS COUNTY JUDGE

LAUREN DAVIS

EDWIN FLORES

DALLAS COUNTY COURT

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 1

MIKE LEE

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 4

JESSICA LEWIS

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 5

JORDAN MONTGOMERY LEWIS

DALLAS COUNTY TREASURER

SHELLY AKERLY

DALLAS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

J. J. KOCH

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2, PLACE 1

STEPHEN W. STANLEY

BILLY GALLION

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2, PLACE 2

DEBORAH (DEBBY) BOBBITT

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3, PLACE 1

GREGG SHALAN

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3, PLACE 2

STEVE SEIDER

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4, PLACE 1

NICOLE THIBAULT FRETTE

DALLAS COUNTY CONSTABLE

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

VINCE GRIFFIN

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 3

BEN ADAMCIK

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

DEPUTY BRYAN D. WOODARD

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 5

GERALD W. (JERRY) JONES