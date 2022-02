March Primary 2022: Who is on the Republican Ballot in Tarrant County?

The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, but before candidates can get on the ballot they have to win their party's primary.

This year, the Texas primary is on Tuesday, March 1. Any race requiring a runoff would face another vote on Tuesday, May 24.

Early voting runs Feb. 14-25. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 18 (received, not postmarked). The ballot must be received by March 1 if not postmarked or by 5 p.m. March 3 if postmarked by 7 p.m. March 1.

A list of candidates appearing on ballots in Tarrant County is below.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVES

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 6

JAKE ELLZEY

BILL PAYNE

JAMES BUFORD

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 12

RYAN J. CATALA

ALYSIA RIEG

KAY GRANGER

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 24

BETH VANDUYNE

NATE WEYMOUTH

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 25

ROGER WILLIAMS

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 26

BRIAN BRAZEAL

RAVEN HARRISON

VINCENT GALLO

ISAAC SMITH

MICHAEL C. BURGESS

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 30

KELVIN GOODWIN-CASTILLO

JAMES "J. FRANK" HARRIS

JAMES RODGERS

ANGEIGH J. ROC'ELLERPITTS

LIZBETH DIAZ

DAKINYA "KINYA" JEFFERSON

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 33

PATRICK DAVID GILLESPIE

ROBERT MAC GLAFLIN

GOVERNOR

CHAD PRATHER

RICK PERRY

KANDY KAYE HORN

PAUL BELEW

DANNY HARRISON

ALLEN B. WEST

GREG ABBOTT

DON HUFFINES

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

TRAYCE BRADFORD

DANIEL MILLER

ZACH VANCE

TODD M. BULLIS

DAN PATRICK

AARON SORRELLS

ATTORNEY GENERAL

EVA GUZMAN

LOUIE GOHMERT

KEN PAXTON

GEORGE P. BUSH

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

GLENN HEGAR

MARK V. GOLOBY

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE

BEN ARMENTA

WESTON MARTINEZ

TIM WESTLEY

DAWN BUCKINGHAM

VICTOR AVILA

JON SPIERS

RUFUS LOPEZ

DON W. MINTON

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

SID MILLER

CAREY A. COUNSIL

JAMES WHITE

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

WAYNE CHRISTIAN

SARAH STOGNER

TOM SLOCUM JR

DAWAYNE TIPTON

MARVIN "SARGE" SUMMERS

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3

DEBRA LEHRMANN

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5

REBECA HUDDLE

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9

DAVID J. SCHENCK

EVAN YOUNG

COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 2

MARY LOU KEEL

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 5

SCOTT WALKER

CLINT MORGAN

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 6

JESSE F. MCCLURE, III

BOARD OF EDUCATION

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 11

PATRICIA "PAT" HARDY

REBECCA GARCIA

"DC" CALDWELL

JOSHUA TARBAY

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 13

AJUA MASON

KATHRYN MONETTE

NATALIE KOHN

A. DENISE RUSSELL

STATE SENATE

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 9

KELLY HANCOCK

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 10

WARREN V. NORRED

PHIL KING

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 12

TAN PARKER

CHRIS RUSSELL

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 22

BRIAN BIRDWELL

STATE HOUSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 91

ANTHONY REED

STEPHANIE KLICK

BENJAMIN DAMICO

DAVID M. SILVEY

DAVID LOWE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 92

JOE F LIVINGSTON

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 93

LAURA HILL

CARY MOON

NATE SCHATZLINE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 94

TONY TINDERHOLT

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 95

TAYLOR MONDICK

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 96

DAVID COOK

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 97

CRAIG GOLDMAN

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 98

MITCHELL T. RYAN

GIOVANNI CAPRIGLIONE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 99

CHARLIE GEREN

COURT OF APPEALS

JUSTICE, 2ND COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3

ELIZABETH KERR

DISTRICT JUDGES

DISTRICT JUDGE, 48TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CHRIS TAYLOR

DISTRICT JUDGE, 141ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JOHN P. CHUPP

DISTRICT JUDGE, 231ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JESSE NEVAREZ

WILLIAM NOLEN

DISTRICT JUDGE, 233RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

KENNETH E. NEWELL

DISTRICT JUDGE, 236TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

TOM LOWE

DISTRICT JUDGE, 297TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DAVID HAGERMAN

DISTRICT JUDGE, 322ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JAMES B. MUNFORD

DISTRICT JUDGE, 323RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PIA LEDERMAN

ALEX KIM

DISTRICT JUDGE, 324TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

ELIZABETH LIZ RIVERA

BETH A. POULOS

DISTRICT JUDGE, 325TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

LORI DEANGELIS GRIFFITH

CYNTHIA TERRY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 371ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RYAN HILL

WILLIAM A. KNIGHT

DISTRICT JUDGE, 372ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JULIE LUGO

PAMELA BOGGESS

DISTRICT JUDGE, 432ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

RUBEN GONZALEZ

TARRANT COUNTY CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE

CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE #1 TARRANT COUNTY

ELIZABETH BEACH

CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE #3 TARRANT COUNTY

ROBB CATALANO

CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE #4 TARRANT COUNTY

ANDY PORTER

GLYNIS MCGINTY

TARRANT COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

MOLLEE WESTFALL

MATT KRAUSE

PHIL SORRELLS

TARRANT COUNTY JUDGE

ROBERT TREVOR BUKER

BYRON BRADFORD

BETSY PRICE

KRISTEN COLLINS

TIM O'HARE

TARRANT COUNTY COURT

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 1

DON PIERSON

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 2

JENNIFER RYMELL

COUNTY COURT AT LAW NO. 3

MIKE HRABAL

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 1

DAVID COOK

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 10

DON HASE

TRENT LOFTIN

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 2

CAREY WALKER

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 3

BOB MCCOY

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 4

DEBORAH NEKHOM

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 5

MAMIE JOHNSON

BRAD CLARK

CHRIS MCGREGOR

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 6

VIRGINIA CARTER

RANDI HARTIN

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 7

ERIC STARNES

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 8

CHARLES L. CHUCK VANOVER

COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT NO. 9

BRIAN BOLTON

DEBORAH ADAME

STEVEN JUMES

PROBATE COURT NO. 1

CHRIS PONDER

PROBATE COURT NO. 2

BROOKE ALLEN

TARRANT COUNTY DISTRICT CLERK

LARRY MIKE

TOM WILDER

TARRANT COUNTY CLERK

MARY LOUISE NICHOLSON

TARRANT COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 2

ANDY NGUYEN

COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 4

JOE D. JODY JOHNSON

LARRY DALE CARPENTER JR

MANNY RAMIREZ

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 1

RALPH SWEARINGIN JR

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 2

MARY TOM CRAVENS CURNUTT

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 3

WILLIAM PAUL BILL BRANDT

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 4

CHRISTOPHER CHRIS GREGORY

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 6

JASON M. CHARBONNET

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PRECINCT 7

MATT HAYES

LARRY WILSHIRE

TARRANT COUNTY CONSTABLE

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4 - UNEXPIRED TERM

JASON SCOTT BEDFORD

CAROLYN GILMORE